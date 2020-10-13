Corvette C8 Vs. Mustang Race Turns Ugly - for Once, It's Not the Mustang's Fault

Racing is a lot safer now than it was 50 years ago, but that's not to say it is without its risks. Sure, you get very few fatal accidents, and those that do occur usually come from freak incidents, yet every time a professional driver gets behind the wheel, they know something could go wrong between then and the finish line.
That goes for any type of motoring competition, regardless of whether there is just one or more vehicles on the course, whether it's on pavement, dirt, or any other surface, or whether it is the driver's first time or their 1000th time doing it. If vehicles are involved, there's always the possibility of something going south - a crash, a malfunction, an onboard fire, you name it.
That goes for organized competitions - the ones that have safety protocols, people standing by to intervene, and, generally speaking, certain regulations designed, among other reasons, to keep all participants safe. Street racing, on the other hand, that's as predictable and safe as the Wild West.
Everything, from the cars to the people driving it, can be a big unknown. You can never tell what's under the hood of the vehicle driving next to you, and while that mystery is part of the thrill, it can also be the spark of what makes everything go awry. Maybe your opponent has more horsepower than skill and they'll lose control once the modified engine is unleashed, veering straight into your car. It can happen on a drag strip, so why couldn't it happen on the street as well?
It can, and it does. This encounter here between a Chevrolet Corvette C8 and a pair of Ford Mustangs is a perfect example while also keeping things PG-rated as far as the outcome is concerned (the clip does feature a few s-words muttered by the guy with the camera).
The trio of American muscle lets it rip on a four-lane highway with the two Mustangs in the left lane and the C8 cruising in the right one. It's hard to tell what causes the Corvette to lose control and veer toward the left, but it's clear the driver didn't handle the situation properly.
Luckily, the sports car manages to squeeze in between the two Fords, climbs on the low concrete divider and ends up going in reverse on the other side of the highway. The traffic was light enough for everyone to avoid the C8 gone astray, though that car coming the opposite way appears to come unnecessarily close to hitting the Chevrolet.
Anyway, all's well when ends well, and it does end well as long as you ignore the Corvette driver who is probably looking at a hefty repair bill right now. At least the video provides a welcome departure from the norm saying that whenever a Mustang is present, it has to be the one that goes sideways unintentionally.
That goes for organized competitions - the ones that have safety protocols, people standing by to intervene, and, generally speaking, certain regulations designed, among other reasons, to keep all participants safe. Street racing, on the other hand, that's as predictable and safe as the Wild West.
Everything, from the cars to the people driving it, can be a big unknown. You can never tell what's under the hood of the vehicle driving next to you, and while that mystery is part of the thrill, it can also be the spark of what makes everything go awry. Maybe your opponent has more horsepower than skill and they'll lose control once the modified engine is unleashed, veering straight into your car. It can happen on a drag strip, so why couldn't it happen on the street as well?
It can, and it does. This encounter here between a Chevrolet Corvette C8 and a pair of Ford Mustangs is a perfect example while also keeping things PG-rated as far as the outcome is concerned (the clip does feature a few s-words muttered by the guy with the camera).
The trio of American muscle lets it rip on a four-lane highway with the two Mustangs in the left lane and the C8 cruising in the right one. It's hard to tell what causes the Corvette to lose control and veer toward the left, but it's clear the driver didn't handle the situation properly.
Luckily, the sports car manages to squeeze in between the two Fords, climbs on the low concrete divider and ends up going in reverse on the other side of the highway. The traffic was light enough for everyone to avoid the C8 gone astray, though that car coming the opposite way appears to come unnecessarily close to hitting the Chevrolet.
Anyway, all's well when ends well, and it does end well as long as you ignore the Corvette driver who is probably looking at a hefty repair bill right now. At least the video provides a welcome departure from the norm saying that whenever a Mustang is present, it has to be the one that goes sideways unintentionally.