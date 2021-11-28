Corvette C8 Owner Felt Safe in Her Florida Neighborhood, Car Gets Stolen From the Driveway

More on this:

1 Brazen Thieves Steal C8 Corvette From Dealership, Crash After Police Give Chase

2 Stolen and Quickly Recovered 1967 Chevy Corvette Shows the Power of the Internet

3 Stolen 2020 Corvette Was Tracked Down by the Police with Help from OnStar

4 2020 C8 Corvette Wheels Stolen in Detroit, Supercar Looks Sad on Cinder Blocks

5 Stolen Corvette Reunited With Owner After 33-Year Abscence