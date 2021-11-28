Corvette C8 Owner Felt Safe in Her Florida Neighborhood, Car Gets Stolen From the Driveway

With head-turning looks, impressive performance, and matching price tag that can reach around $100,000 for the Stingray, the new generation Chevrolet Corvette could be a thief magnet. This is a lesson learned the hard way by one particular owner, who woke up to see that her sports car was not in the driveway anymore.
Upon checking the security cameras, she saw a black SUV pull up at around 3:15 a.m., earlier this week. The footage, which has been made public, shows two men getting out and running to driveways on both ends of the street, with one of them finding that the white ‘Vette was unlocked. Not only that, but it also had the key inside, an indirect invitation to steal it.
So, why was it unlocked and had the key inside? Owner Christine Camejo explains: “We had the car washed that same day, and when the car wash guy was done, he put the key in the car, ‘cause we weren’t home at the time, which we’ve done before. We felt safe to, you know, do that. In this neighborhood, we’ve never had a problem. It should be a safe community, we thought it was, and then this happens.”
The car was stolen from inside a gated community, in Miami Lakes, Florida, and since then, the owner, who was interviewed by WSVN, filed a police report and contacted the insurance agency. “The real main issue is not the car, it’s the safety in the community,” she added. “This definitely makes us feel violated.”
According to the quoted website, the security company operating the front gate is working with the police to help find the thieves. Anyone who knows anything about the possible location of the white Corvette is encouraged to step forward. They may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, and remain anonymous.
