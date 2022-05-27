Corvette C7 Wants to Prove Its Worth, Challenges Dodge Hellcat to a Quarter-Mile Race

Most of the time, whenever we hear the Corvette name associated to a drag race, we tend to think about the new generation. However, in this case, it was actually its predecessor that wanted to prove its worth by taking on a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
The two met at the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, presumably a few days ago, and set out to settle their dispute in a quarter-mile race. Think you can spot the winner just by looking at both cars? Well, truth be told, it’s not rocket science, as the balance slightly tilts in favor of one of them.
With more oomph generated by that whining mill breathing air from behind the grille and hood scoop, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine powering the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat makes it a supercar killer on a good day. Sure, it does need some sticky tires in order to be able to take on blue-blooded machines in a straight-line battle, as well as a very skilled driver behind the wheel, as handling all that power is easier said than done.
Still, make no mistake, as the previous generation Chevrolet Corvette is not exactly a slouch either. It too is still fast, even by today’s standards, and looks a bit more exotic than its challenger (pun intended). Also, with drag radials on its feet, and someone who knows what they’re doing in the driver’s seat, it too is a force to be reckoned with. It may not break any records, not with the standard powertrain anyway, but it won’t disappoint either.
So, if you had to place a little bet on this race, would you favor the Challenger SRT Hellcat or the Corvette C7? Now head on down and click the play button to see if you’ve nailed it, and don’t stop watching the clip after the said battle, as the same Dodge took on one of its lesser siblings towards the end.
