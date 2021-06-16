Corvette 427 Convertible 60th Anniversary With Delivery Miles Is True C6 Royalty

We must admit, we did not expect to come across this special of a C6 Vette today. Back when it came out in 2013, this was considered the fastest and most capable convertible in Corvette history, blending elements from both the Z06 and the ZR1.
Chevrolet unveiled the Corvette 427 Convertible together with the 60th Anniversary Package, creating one of the most exquisite C6 specs ever made. At its heart is the 427 cubic inches (7.0L) LS7 engine found in the Z06, rated at 505 hp (512 ps) and 470 lb-ft (637 nm) of torque, and like the C6 Z06, this too was available exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.
Other elements taken from the Z06 include the driveline and rear axle system, although you also get several carbon-fiber components such as the raised hood, Z06-style fenders, floor panels, front splitter and side skirts.
This car, available through Bring a Trailer, also comes with xenon headlights, power-retractable blue top, ZR1 rear spoiler, 19-inch and 20-inch ZR1 wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport tires, an Arctic White exterior (standard) and silver over-the-top stripes. The interior meanwhile features extended Diamond Blue leather with contrasting black trim and blue stitching, plus embroidered 60th anniversary logos (per each headrest).
Onboard goodies meanwhile include power-adjustable and heated seats, a suede-wrapped steering wheel with a 60th Anniversary badge, climate control, cruise control, push-button start, a Bose sound system, sat-nav and a head-up display.
The best part is that its LS7 V8 unit has been firing its pistons for just 23 miles (37 km), which pretty much makes this car brand spanking new.
Speaking of this being new, back in 2013 it retailed for $93,930 and the reason behind that was its status as one of the world’s fastest convertibles. Chevrolet estimated that you could hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds, while covering a quarter mile in 11.8 seconds.
Furthermore, the 427 Convertible’s power-to-weight ratio of one hp for every 6.64 pounds of vehicle weight was better than that of the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, Audi R8 5.2 Spyder, Aston Martin DBS Volante Convertible, and the Ferrari California.
