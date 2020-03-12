Coronavirus Makes Working as Ride-Share Driver Hard, but This Guy Has a Solution

The World Health Organization has elevated the coronavirus outbreak to the status of pandemic, so you know things are about to get really difficult in the coming weeks. And particularly weird, too.
We’ve all seen photos of people resorting to the strangest ways of keeping themselves protected against possible infection, from wearing gas masks on public transport to literally wrapping themselves in plastic during a longer flight. But what about ride-share drivers?
One of the top recommendations from authorities to prevent infection is to avoid crowded spaces, public transport and going out, if it’s possible for you to stay at home. For those who depend on services like ride-share or public transport and can’t take time off from work, this is a near-impossible dream. For the drivers who take them to where they need to be it’s even more so.
By all signs, the COVID-19 is coming for the U.S. It’s currently causing chaos in Europe, so President Donald Trump has officially banned all travel from the EU to the U.S. for 30 days, in a bid to contain it.
At the moment, the general public has no reason to worry, officials say, despite the 1,135 confirmed cases on American soil, 38 of which have resulted in death. One New York Lyft driver is not taking any chances, though. Since staying put at home is clearly not an option for him, he’s come up with a makeshift solution that will keep him safe. Or so he hopes.
Using plastic sheets and tape, he created an airtight chamber for himself. Hairstylist Phil Ring saw the contraption during a ride and – of course – posted video of it to Instagram, where it’s already attained near-viral status.
“If anyone out there is doing Lyft or Uber for work, you may consider doing this to protect yourself and others. Just wanted to post this so you can see how one guy is helping keep himself and others safe,” Ring wrote in the caption.
While an admirable effort, chances are it’s not exactly efficient, since the AC circulates air throughout the entire car and could carry the virus to the driver. But at least he tried.
