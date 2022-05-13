Cops Stop U-Haul Truck With a Car Hanging Out the Back, Make Startling Discovery

When you’re living in a glasshouse, it’s best not to play with rocks, they say, but I guess the driver of this U-Haul truck did not get the memo. He was pulled over by the Washington State Patrol on SR 97 north of Okanogan because of a car hanging out the back. The troopers also found that the driver had a lot of reasons to keep under the radar, by renting a platform trailer for instance.

7 photos