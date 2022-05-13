Cops Stop U-Haul Truck With a Car Hanging Out the Back, Make Startling Discovery

When you’re living in a glasshouse, it’s best not to play with rocks, they say, but I guess the driver of this U-Haul truck did not get the memo. He was pulled over by the Washington State Patrol on SR 97 north of Okanogan because of a car hanging out the back. The troopers also found that the driver had a lot of reasons to keep under the radar, by renting a platform trailer for instance.
People are moving stuff all the time, and that’s why businesses adapted to offer the means to do it. U-Haul is such a business that rents the trucks to help people move things around as they please, supposedly in a cost-effective manner. Not everybody is convinced about that though, and we imagined the driver pulled over by the Washington State Patrol was just trying to save some bucks.
Instead of renting a platform trailer to haul his first-generation Isuzu Rodeo, the guy got creative and managed to squeeze the SUV inside the truck. Barely. The rear wheels were hanging out of the truck’s platform, with a strap as the only thing keeping the two vehicles together. As you can see in the comments to the post that trooper John Bryant shared on Twitter, a long argument ensued about whether this is legal or not. To be sure, the trooper does not say it wasn’t either.
But as we said, it’s best not to attract police attention when you’re not entirely clean. According to Washington radio station KXLY, the troopers soon discover that the driver had his license suspended. The U-Haul rental was also long overdue, which prompted the troopers to impound both vehicles. On top of this, the driver also got a $138 ticket for “failing to secure their load with safety chains.” He could’ve probably put the money to better use by renting a platform to tow his car.
I suppose it’s moving season. Photo courtesy of traffic stop by Okanogan Trooper Cunningham on SR97 MP290 (just south of Pateros). #Roadsafety pic.twitter.com/JxHCppxVfs— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 9, 2022