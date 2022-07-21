Cops Smash a Car Window to Remove a Baby Left Inside

Every year police officers warn drivers not to leave their children or pets in the car on hot days. However, every year the same scenario repeats itself because some people just don't seem to hear the warning.
This week the Czech police published information about an intervention that prevented a disaster. On Monday, July 18, around midday, a woman noticed a car parked with the fron window cracked open and a child in a carl seat in the rear.
A police officer dispatched to the scene noticed that the baby inside this Nissan SUV was sweating and crying loudly. Concerned for his health, the officers broke the window and removed the baby from the car.
They then remained at the scene until the mother arrived. She told the officers she had just run an errand and was due to be gone for less than half an hour. As a precaution, the six-month-old baby was taken to the hospital for examination. Fortunately, the case ended well.
However, every year there are dozens of similar cases that end tragically. It's not just young children who are at risk, but animals too. An open window solves virtually nothing.
It should be remembered that the temperature inside a car rises at a high rate even at moderate ambient temperatures. An average outside air temperature of about 22.8 °C (73 °F) rises to about 37.8 °C (100 °F) in just 20 minutes in a car. After about 45 minutes, we're talking about a temperature of about 43.3 °C (110 °F).
However, in a heatwave, like we are experiencing these days, temperatures rise even faster and can easily reach life-threatening limits.
A young child's body cannot fight the heat effectively, overheating occurs and, within a few tens of minutes, the whole situation can be fatal. The same applies to animals.
Drivers should therefore remember every time they stop the car that they are leaving their children and pets in a mobile 'greenhouse' from which they might have no chance of getting out.
