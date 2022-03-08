Cops Seize Fully-Custom, Gold-Wrapped $1.4 Million McLaren Senna Not Having Insurance

Driving a fully-tricked out supercar without insurance or not paying road taxes is the very definition of “cheap.” In the UK, this kind of cheapness usually ends with the police seizing the car and taking it off the road until the owner sorts the issue out.
As the case of Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev has shown, not everything that glitters on social media and dating apps is gold. Far from it. A more recent example could be that of a supposed-millionaire influencer slash musician slash entrepreneur from the UK, who had his incredibly flashy McLaren seized for the stupidest – and cheapest – reason: he did not have insurance for it.
That influencer is Iranian-born Pooyan Mokhtari, who boasts an Instagram following of close to 6 million people and resume entries like the founder of PM Caviar, which stands for Persian Caviar, the “finest caviar in the world.” His feed is not unlike Leviev, though presumably, that’s where the resemblance stops: he shows off his supercars, his helicopter rides, and frequent celebrity elbow-rubbing.
He has a soft spot for gold-wrapped vehicles, and his latest favorite is a McLaren Senna he picked up in October last year. As he made sure to show on social media, it’s a customized spec. But what the Senna did not have, at least until February 25, was an insurance: Kent police pulled it over on its way to Channel Tunnel, where it would have been shipped to Milan, Italy.
Police confirm for The Sun that “the driver was given the opportunity to arrange insurance for the vehicle but was unable to do so,” so the Senna was seized. As per the tabloid, it would spend the next week or so in a recovery yard, before Mokhtari got the insurance sorted out.
As with every fairytale story, there’s a happy ending: the golden
eyesore Senna is now road-legal and enjoying the fabulous life in Paris, France. It’s more than other UK-based super- and hypercar owners got, some of whom saw their expensive rides sent to the crusher for seemingly trivial oversights.
