According to a recent story by Autocar magazine, Cupra will launch the last of its combustion cars in 2026. This information comes from recently departed design boss Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, who left SEAT for Renault.“In 2026, we will have the last SOP [start of production] of a completely new ICE car,” the exec said.That's just six years from now, but it makes perfect sense. Many European cities are looking to ban all internal combustion engines pretty soon, while Britain wants to stop sales ofvehicles in 2030.The way we understand this, 2026 is when they launch the last turbocharged toy, but that can stay in production for at least four to six years. So Cupra will potentially be anbrand in 2030 or later.And what is that magical 2026 debut? We don't know. It's likely either an all-new Cupra Ateca or the latest model year for the Cupra Leon. The last one got changes or special editions every year between 2015 and now.The writing was already on the wall for Cupra. A few years back, a major shift was previewed by the Formentor concept, which was aand is only now reaching production. In addition, last year, they presented the Cupra Tavascan , essentially the VW ID.4 with a super-sexy body.Volkswagen Group's MEB platform provides an almost infinite variation of bodies, and most of the development costs are shared between the brands. We expect a hatchback and crossover to be launched by the Spaniards within 3 years, both with about 300 electric horsepower.Sadly, that means we'll never get a Cupra sports car like the one in this rendering by superrenderscars . It combines the copper accents and sporty styling of the new Cupra Leon with a Toyota Supra body.