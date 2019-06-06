autoevolution
 

Cop Tickets Female Driver for “Excessive Beauty on Public Roads”

A traffic agent from Paysandú, Uruguay thought it would be a fun way to declare his admiration for a female driver he’d pulled over by writing her a ticket for “excessive beauty on public roads.”
Boy, did that backfire on him! ABC Sociedad reports that the unnamed cop is now under investigation with the police department and that, depending on the conclusions of said investigation, he may face temporary suspension, demotion or even dismissal.

The incident occurred on May 25, when the cop pulled over the allegedly impossibly-beautiful female motorist. He proceeded to write her a ticket, citing “imprudence while driving” as the reason. The “imprudence,” according to him, consisted in the presence of “excessive beauty on public roads.”

Just in case he hadn’t made his admiration clear, the cop wrote “I love you” in the observations section.

As these things go, the ticket wound up on social media, where it immediately went viral, triggering a heated debate on whether the cop’s gesture was adorable or plain creepy. In the age of #metoo, using a position of power to make passes on a woman brings immediate consequences and public outrage, but not few are those who think the cop did nothing wrong.

In this particular case, what the cop did was illegal: whether it bordered on harassment is open to debate, but there’s no denying that it’s illegal. As you must know, cops aren’t supposed to be writing tickets for made-up crimes, let alone as a means to woo a potential partner. That’s why the department is investigating the incident to see if he’s guilty of issuing an official document for unauthorized purposes.

The Spanish publication doesn’t mention anything about the driver who got this strange ticket or how she reacted to the cop’s openly-stated adoration. Some commenters would also like a photo of the “suspect” to see if she lives up to the hype and / or was worth the trouble for the cop.
