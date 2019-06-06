Cop Tickets Female Driver for “Excessive Beauty on Public Roads”

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock Is a Huge Leap for Spacecraft Positioning Systems

A traffic agent from Paysandú, Uruguay thought it would be a fun way to declare his admiration for a female driver he’d pulled over by writing her a ticket for “excessive beauty on public roads.” 7 photos



The incident occurred on May 25, when the cop pulled over the allegedly impossibly-beautiful female motorist. He proceeded to write her



Just in case he hadn’t made his admiration clear, the cop wrote “I love you” in the observations section.



As these things go, the ticket wound up on social media, where it immediately went viral, triggering a heated debate on whether the cop’s gesture was adorable or plain creepy. In the age of #metoo, using a position of power to make passes on a woman brings immediate consequences and public outrage, but not few are those who think the cop did nothing wrong.



In this particular case, what the cop did was illegal: whether it bordered on harassment is open to debate, but there’s no denying that it’s illegal. As you must know, cops aren’t supposed to be writing tickets for made-up crimes, let alone as a means to woo a potential partner. That’s why the department is investigating the incident to see if he’s guilty of issuing an official document for unauthorized purposes.



ABC Sociedad reports that the unnamed cop is now under investigation with the police department and that, depending on the conclusions of said investigation, he may face temporary suspension, demotion or even dismissal.