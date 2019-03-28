autoevolution

Cop Drags Driver by the Hair Out of the Car During Traffic Stop in Texas

A routine traffic stopped turned into a physical scuffle between driver and police officer in Richmond, Texas – and is now the subject of a civil rights investigation after the driver complained of being “attacked.”
The incident occurred in January this year, but Richmond Police are just now releasing dashcam footage of it, as two separate investigations into how the officer conducted business are underway. You can see a segment of it in the video report from Click2Houston at the bottom of the page.

Officer Brady McNeal pulled over 22-year-old driver Isaura Cecilia Moreno for a “defective passenger side brake lamp,” the PD says in a statement to the same media outlet. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle, which she did – at first.

Asking why she was being ordered out, Moreno went back inside the car, which is when McNeal pulled her out by her arm and her hair. She can be heard on the footage screaming that he’s hurting her when he’s pulling her hair.

Moreno was eventually handcuffed and placed on the ground, while McNeal radioed for backup. At one point in the video, he finally tells her why he’d asked her to step out of the car: the vehicle smelled of marijuana. A subsequent search of car uncovered no trace of weed.

"Moreno was arrested for the following at the time of the stop: Assault on a Peace Officer – 3rd Degree Felony, Resisting Arrest, Search and Seizure – Class A Misdemeanor, Interfering with Public Duties – Class B Misdemeanor,” the department explains.

The first charge, of assault on the cop, was dropped earlier this week. McNeal told his mates that Moreno had hit and spit on him, which she denied.

McNeal was pulled from active duty pending the conclusion of the investigation. In addition to the internal investigation, the department has asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a separate one.

