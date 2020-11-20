Cool New BMW G 310 R Keeps the Same Engine, Goes Full LED

As promised since the beginning of the week, German bike maker BMW pulled the wraps off two new motorcycles for the roadster segment on Thursday. The first and most exciting is the RR-based S 1000 R, but there’s also something smaller on the table as of now: the G 310 R.
Refreshed for the new model year, this particular bike does not bring excessive changes, but does come with enough modifications to make it a more alluring proposition in the under 500cc segment it is playing in.
At the core of the motorcycle sits the same single-cylinder 313cc engine, and the bike now complies with the EU-5 homologation rules. It comes with automatic idle boost, electromotive throttle controller, and self-boosting anti-hopping clutch. The engine has a power rating of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.
BMW tweaked the way in which the motorcyle can be controlled as well. There are now four stages available for the adjustment of the clutch and the handbrake levers, with the 1st position brake lever now 6 mm closer to the handlebar.
There is a mild redesign of the two-wheeler as well, albeit not that visible. Already boasting LED brake lights on the current version, the bike now receives the same technology for the headlight – it comes with three light functions: high beam, low beam, and daytime driving light (this one is available depending on the country). There are LED flashing turn indicators fitted as well.
The new G 310 R is offered in the base color Cosmic Black, but a new one, Polar White, was also added to the mix.
BMW did not say how much the bike will cost, or when it will become available on the market. Full details on the motorcycle, as released by BMW Motorrad, can be found in the press release section below.
