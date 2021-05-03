Cool Nerves and a Sturdy Armored 70 Series LandCruiser Foil AK-47 Armed Heist

Doing it in some areas, however, is always going to pose more danger than in others. The poorer the people and the larger the gap between themselves and the top of the society (not to mention the impotency of the law enforcement), the more likely it is to witness attempted heists, so it should be no surprise that armored cars (CIT or cash-in-transit trucks, as they're called) are a constant target in some parts of South Africa.
However, the fact things go south quite often means the people in these trucks are always on the lookout and ready to fight back. This clip that surfaced online just a few days ago shows one such attempted heist that could have ended very quickly and very badly for the two men in the image had it not been for the driver's nerves of steel and, just as important, for the Toyota LandCruiser's armored glass.
Once the shooting starts (and it's an assault rifle, by the sound of it), the experienced driver enters beast mode. The first two things he does are to close the distance between the truck and the shooting car (an Audi A4) and even attempt to ram it but share his feelings toward the attackers via a little curse word.
His much younger companion's first reaction is to grab his sidearm, but between shifting gears and looking out the windows, the driver somehow still finds the time to hand him his assault rifle. He's not going to use it while still in the car, but you never know how this is going to unfold so it's better to have the big gun ready, just in case.
What follows is a series of rams as the attackers don't back off that easily, yet in a fight between a 70 Series LandCruiser with added armor and an Audi, there is always going to be just one winner. The attackers refuse to quit, so the driver decides (for reasons only he knows, but we're not about to question his decisions because you wouldn't want to see us in that situation) to make a U-turn and go right past them.
This is where our heroic driver commits his first mistake as he seems to get the LandCruiser beached onto some sort of obstacle. With no way to run, he quickly grabs the AR, opens the door, and goes out to face the attackers, not before informing his companion of the obvious fact that he was going to shoot them.
The aftermath, as we find out, is that one security guard got wounded, though we don't know which one and how severe it was, as well as one police officer who was involved in the chase that followed the attack. The police seized five weapons (including three AK-47s) as well as five vehicles and have arrested three suspects.
To end on a lighter note, we think those attackers would have been better off finding out the driver's payday and then just attempt to rob him because he must be paid millions. Then again, they'd still have to come up against him, so we wouldn't put our money on their success.
