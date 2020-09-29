Cool 2021 Ram TRX Easter Egg Uncovered by Very Detailed Walkaround

Ford's introduction of the reinvented Bronco will certainly take the crown for the most eagerly awaited automotive event in 2020, but the rivals from FCA managed to even up the playing field... kind of. While they did not come up with a major release for the Wrangler, they did trample on the territory ruled by another Ford star. To put it mildly, the F-150 Raptor has been massively outdone by the Hellcat-sporting 2021 Ram TRX.

26 photos