Cool 2021 Ram TRX Easter Egg Uncovered by Very Detailed Walkaround

Ford's introduction of the reinvented Bronco will certainly take the crown for the most eagerly awaited automotive event in 2020, but the rivals from FCA managed to even up the playing field... kind of. While they did not come up with a major release for the Wrangler, they did trample on the territory ruled by another Ford star. To put it mildly, the F-150 Raptor has been massively outdone by the Hellcat-sporting 2021 Ram TRX.
To say that performance truck fans are interested in this crazy release would also qualify as the understatement of the year, given that Ram TRX’s Launch Edition has been snatched in mere hours, or the fact that even European off-road aficionados will be given the chance to own one.
And the fact that the most powerful and fastest series-production pickup truck is not yet available in dealerships is cause for great impatience for many. No worries, because we have social media to turn to whenever there is something we can’t grasp on our own. Well, this detailed walkaround video should quench the thirst for knowledge about the most intimate details of the TRX, at least for a little while longer.
Our host, Edward Xu (better known as EddieX) was on point at a static presentation and was given the chance to spend some quality time with the 702 hp / 650 lb.-ft. (881 Nm) monster of the Hellcat variety. Of course, he starts off with a quick peak underneath the hood – the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 being hidden under a giant engine cover.
Actually, massive is the word for everything about the 2021 Ram TRX – as the performance truck simply outperforms everything else currently on the market with its 60-mph time of 4.5 seconds, 12.9-seconds quarter mile (at 108 mph / 174 kph), and 118 mph (190 kph) maximum speed.
The top speed is mostly limited by the available tires, but even our YouTuber acknowledges that he would be quite afraid to exceed that speed in such a massive truck. And remember, there’s ample performance until there, as EddieX compares the 6,500-pounds monster to something like the C6 Corvette!
Anyways, just walking around from the front and back shows the real-world dimensions of this off-road expert – and the best thing is that most modifications (such as the air vents starting from the headlights and redirecting air through the ones in the fenders, or the hood scoop) are entirely functional. Yep, even the generous R-A-M grille comes with hollow lettering to improve cooling.
The interior of the shown example is packing most goodies, as it’s a unit equipped with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group that brings many cool stuff, from aluminum paddle shifters to carbon fiber detailing or color accents. We liked the look of the flat-bottom suede and carbon fiber-covered steering wheel, but we can understand why the host had a hard time entering the truck...
That would be thanks to the 2-inch ride height increase for a massive 11.8-inch ground clearance. Who is at fault for this – well, that would be the massive coilovers and the 2.5-inch Bilstein adaptive dampers (they’re so quick they can do it on the fly – as in during jumps). And we also promised a cool Easter Egg – well just check out the 4:50 mark to see where’s a long-lost Tyrannosaurus-Rex and a smaller... oh, we don’t want to spoil the surprise!
