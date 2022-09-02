Convertible Cars Are So Last Millennium, Now Let's Dive Into Convertible Buildings

The building we are going to talk about is located in Calgary, Alberta, and designed by 5468796 Architecture and Kasian. It can be easily converted into a venue for events such as a wedding or a celebration of any kind, your guests would arrive, park downstairs and just go to party upstairs with so much free space.
This new kind of building seems to be pretty sustainable. If the parking lot is not needed anymore, it can be transformed into a 600-persons office, a 50-unit residential building, or whatever people’s mind comes up with.
This type of construction offers a longer lifespan of the usefulness of a building, which also includes less money invested into creating new structures, in already very crowded and concrete-made cities. The 9th Avenue Parkade can fit 503 vehicle parking stalls, six electric vehicle chargers, and 99 bicycle spots. On the main level, we can find a sports court and an outdoor event space, so this masterpiece is really a one-fits-all piece. The space is quite considerable, with 250,000 square feet (76,200 sqm).
The increased floor-to-ceiling distance is the main reason this building can be converted into all those new types of venues. The first two floors of the building host the Platform Innovation Center, where all the brilliant ideas for designing modern and advanced lots come up.
The oval shape of the construction spreads about 500 feet (152 m) from one end to another. The ramps that we usually see in parking lots are also downsized by 1-2%, which is another reason this building is adaptable to other types of uses.
The cars are also skipping the first two floors, which host the innovation center, through a ramp that is bolted in place, so it can be easily removed whenever not needed.
This innovative concept could be more practical for an ever-growing population that requires more space in big cities for the construction of many different buildings and fewer greenery environments.
