Controversial Boxer Andrew Tate Boasts About His 33 Cars, Greta Thunberg Is Not Impressed

Similar to Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” Greta Thunberg didn’t really care about controversial boxer Andrew Tate’s post where he brags about all the cars he owns.
Emory Andrew Tate III is known under lots of names online. While he is simply Andrew Tate, he also goes by the nickname Cobra Tate or "Top G" (which is short for top gangster). He is a British-American professional kickboxer and three-time ISKA world champion.
And the professional athlete is also one of the most controversial names of this year and was even banned from social media platforms at some point. But his account on Twitter is currently live and thriving. And on December 27, he decided to randomly tag environmental activist Greta Thunberg and brag about his cars and huge carbon footprint.
Tate wrote that he has 33 cars, among them a Bugatti. He asked Thunberg at the end of the tweet to “please” provide her e-mail address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”
Although the tweet did gain Greta’s attention, obviously she wasn’t impressed much. She replied “yes, please do enlighten me,” advising him to write to her and invented a vulgar, fictional e-mail address in return, complete with a “get a life” dot com domain. And her answer quickly became a fan-favorite on social media.
Given how much the three-time kickboxing world champion Andrew Tate loves expensive stuff, his car collection does reflect that.
He owns a gorgeous, exclusive Bugatti Pur Sport, one of only 60 units. He received his in December 2021 and it is number 18 out of 60, with a copper carbon bodywork. The cabin is mainly black, combined with subtle red and copper accents, and his name shows up on the custom headrest. And, just like any Bugatti, you might expect it to be fast. It's powered by Bugatti's iconic W16 engine, which is rated at 1,479 horsepower (1,500 ps) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque.
The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport hits 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
And all of this didn't come cheap, as Tate revealed he spent 3,977,005 EUR (approx. $4,512,000 at the time of purchase) for it.
He also revealed that he decided to buy another Bugatti soon but didn't reveal which model. In 2022, he also splashed on a Koenigsegg Gemera. He also owns a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a BMW M5 Competition, an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a McLaren 720S, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, and a Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe Brabus, among many others. All of them with “enormous emissions,” as he put it.
