Continental's Future Brake System Receives First Business Award, Is Valued at Over $2M

Continental announced recently that its Future Brake System (FBS), which is now valued at over $2 billion, received its first business award.
With cars constantly getting smarter and more advanced, it is only logical for braking systems to evolve as well. The automated driving capabilities of vehicles are increasing, powertrains are getting electrified, and manufacturers are focusing more than ever on digitalization and connectivity, with software redefining the entire driving experience. All these aspects also lead to radical changes in braking systems, which have to keep up the pace and be able to perform multiple additional tasks.
Germany-based automotive company Continental is working on developing its semi-dry brake system, also known as FBS, which is currently valued at over $2 million. As explained by Continental, its brake system uses electromechanical brakes on the rear axle, which are operated dry, without brake fluid. The front axle continues to operate hydraulically.
The FBS is mostly used in vehicles with modified architectures, giving carmakers the freedom to “go to a smart actuator hardware where the software can be distributed on any electronic control unit to ensure safety redundancy” and offering flexibility to the customers.
Continental’s roadmap toward completely dry brakes at the front and rear axles includes multiple development stages, from FBS 0 to FBS 3. The FBS 0 is represented by the manufacturer’s MK C2 brake-by-wire system. With the FBS Level 3, the brake system can be broken up into modules and the hydraulic system can be eliminated completely, with all four wheel brakes to be actuated electromechanically and become completely dry.
The German company says that it plans to start series production with a car maker from North America sometime in 2025. With its FBS, Continental aims to improve traffic safety and achieve Vision Zero, putting an end to all traffic fatalities.
Commenting on the company’s latest success, Matthias Matic, Head of Business Area Safety and Motion at Continental, stated that the business award for the Future Brake System is proof that the company is ready to shape the future of brake systems, with its technologies being capable of meeting the future requirements of trends like automated driving and electrification.
