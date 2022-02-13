autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 
Continental Drops ContiHome: Smart Tiny House Built With Automotive Materials
It's not every day that you get news of a tire manufacturer going into the tiny living business. Well, that seems to be the case with Continental, yes, the brand best known for producing tires.

Continental Drops ContiHome: Smart Tiny House Built With Automotive Materials

Home > News > Coverstory
13 Feb 2022, 13:12 UTC ·
ContiHomeContiHome InteriorContiHomeContiHome InteriorContiHomeContiHome
Folks, it's no joke, the tiny home before you is designed and manufactured by none other than Continental, well, a branch of, Continental Industries. What most people don't realize is that this tire manufacturer actually has their fingers dipped in several industries that don't necessarily have anything to do with rubber.

One new industry they're adding to their repertoire seems to be tiny homes as the ContiHome is a very real structure and one that can show just what can be achieved in today's world. However, ContiHome is a bit more than just a mobile home, and that's what we'll be discovering today.

If you happen to make it to the manufacturer's website, one thing you'll understand as you dive deeper into the project is that it's actually a "showroom" meant to reveal the level of know-how that Continental has been amassing all these years.

To understand what I mean, Ralf Imbery, Director of Innovation, Transformation, and Design at Continental says that this project is "A house that was developed from the ground up with our competence in the construction and furniture industries and our surface know-how."

This means that every little detail, from what metal is used in the trailer to the shape of the structure and the features inside, all of it, is Continental. Heck, even the furniture, surfaces, and décor are developed with Continental "expertise."

Now, Continental doesn't mention what materials are used in building ContiHome, nor do they mention the compositional makeup for any of the composites seen in the images. What we do know is that the manufacturer aimed to create as sustainable a product as possible, even mentioning that the window profiles are 100% recyclable. Oh, and that there's 32 sq m (344 sq ft) of space available.

Another aim of this project is to show the world just how far this manufacturer has come in its ability to create not just a smart home but an "intelligent" one. The intelligence aspect refers to the furniture found inside the habitat.

Like most other RVs on the market, ContiHome features furniture that's as modular as can be. Take the large U-shaped sofa and social lounge as the perfect example. This space can either be used for dining, socializing, or even sleeping. Heck, it can even serve a mixture of the abilities mentioned. This is also the entertainment area and features a large TV and sound system, ambient lighting, and is surrounded on three sides by large windows.

Another area that boasts a heavily modular design is the workplace that sits via the kitchen. On a whim's notice, two work tables and seating can be pulled out of a seemingly simple storage area.

I also mentioned that ContiHome is designed to be as smart as technology will permit at this time. Sure, there are no Roomba's running around, and your meals aren't prepared by some robot, but via a touchscreen mounted by the front door or an app on your phone, you can control features like lighting, temperature, and even some appliances. Be sure to check out the "hidden" clock that's made visible via a "translucent material."

Entry into the trailer home is made via two entrances, either a simple door or via the patio. Once inside, we can start our journey from the living room I mentioned and head to the other side. In doing so, we'll pass by a kitchen and the modular workspace, seen in the video, while the rear features the bathroom and its full-sized amenities.

Above the bathroom, however, a loft bedroom is present with what seems to be a queen-sized mattress. Best of all, complete lateral visibility is granted by endless windows, perfect for making you feel at one with the outdoors.

In the end, I was able to find out some of the materials Continental used and developed for ContiHome. The bedroom features conceptual Acella Hylite material that reacts with ambient lighting and aims to be integrated into dashboards and door panels of real cars, artificial leather from skai, and vinyl flooring from d-c-floor. The wood beams and framing needs no introduction.

Downstairs, skai is the manufacturer called upon for most of the surfaces, and flooring is once again from d-c-floor. Now, the way I was able to find out what all is in this mobile home and how it's all set up is by checking out the 3D walk-through, a feature meant to help you fully grasp the wonder before you; try it out.

Personally, I don't think ContiHome will be the first nor the last mobile living project from a manufacturer that normally doesn't have much to do with this industry, so keep your eyes peeled. How do you feel about this booming tiny home industry?

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

RV tiny home Continental tiny living downsizing automotive smart home mobile home
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories