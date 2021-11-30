Consumer Reports Reliability Survey Introduces Newcomers and Upsets the Old Guard

Starting at the bottom, here are the five most problematic 2022 models scored from most to least reliable. Compare these offerings to what's new at the 2021 LA Auto Show to see how far automakers have come during the international health crisis. As usual, the Volvo XC90 has incredible safety features. However, they are loading it with tons of superfluous technology to justify $63,800 for only 18 miles of electric range. The issues appear to be more annoying than anything, confounded by the lack of authorized service in rural areas.
Ford’s reliability for their longest-running model has been skewed with the issues surrounding the electric Mustang Mach-E. The return of the Mach-1 heralds 480 horsepower at 7,000 rpm for $50,000. Another Ford is next, but we didn’t expect the original SUV to become cantankerous. The 2022 Explorer is built primarily for Police and fleet use, we’re not entirely certain of who Ford’s target audience is. PRO-TIP: if you are being followed closely, look for the roof rack. If it has a slick top, get your license and registration ready.
Owners of all German crossovers have accepted the fact they will also need a reliable car for nearly constant warranty work. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is still a hot seller, but a tiger doesn’t change its stripes. Their crossover efforts have been focused on the EQS SUV, so expect to see the GLE fading into the sunset eventually.
Now for the five most reliable 2022 models - fear not, for there is light at the end of 2021. It's time to examine the top dogs. Consumer Reports have found the models with the least issues heading into next year. This time we are starting with the top and working down.
Top honors go to the Lexus GX. Overbuilt as ever, it's an honest body-on-frame 4WD with the ability to go anywhere in comfort (and it's also the Toyota 4-Runner). Perhaps that’s why it’s among the strongest resale values on the market. If you want to jump on the EV bandwagon, the Kia Niro EV is shaking up the market. A range of 239 miles backed by the industry’s best warranty is not bad for $39,000, especially factoring in the $7,500 tax credit from the IRS.
Toyota wins again thanks to the Prius twins. To clear up the confusion, the Prius Prime has an 8.8 kWh battery that offers plug-in quick charging for an electric range of 25 miles. If you don’t need the onboard charger, the traditional Prius (non-prime) takes third place. It makes use of a 0.75 kWh battery to offer 58 mpg. It has been relatively unchanged since 2016, with reliability and practicality comforting to its audience. These honestly should be the same listing, so we combined them.
Cadillac XT5 - Employees at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee plant are gearing up to go all-electric while turning out the best crossovers on the market. Their 3.6-liter V6 is smooth and throaty and only requires spark plugs in the first 75,000 miles. Infotainment and interior quality are world-class, as are the razor-sharp body-panel gaps. E85 from our #tuningmonth series will wake it up!
Now we have reason to celebrate! The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the only answer for those who enjoy tiny roadsters. A recent update boosted power to 181 with 156 lb-ft of torque, along with American-sized cup holders, seat controls, and a telescopic column. They have refused to load it up with BS, and it is still the most affordable convertible on the market.
Tell us what you see here. Did CR overlook critical aspects that sway your perceptions? Even if you aren’t in the market, we want to know what you would buy and what you loathe in the comments below, so stay with us for all your automotive insights.
