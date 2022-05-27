Consumer Reports Impressed by the Rivian R1T, Compares It to a Honda Ridgeline

Rivian R1T is the first electric pickup truck to hit the market, and it has made a good impression both with reviewers and customers. The team at Consumer Reports is the latest in line to come up impressed after spending one day at the track with Rivian’s truck.
Rivian has managed to beat Tesla, Ford, and GM with the first electric pickup truck on the market. It wasn’t just the first but also very good, a perception shared by many of those who got the chance to drive the R1T. As more people got the opportunity to spend quality time with the truck, we’ve seen all kinds of tests appearing on social media. The R1T was taken off-road, put to hard work, and even forded a river, never failing to impress.
Finally, Consumer Reports got the chance to drive the R1T after Rivian offered them not one but three trucks to test on their track. Like many times before, Rivian’s pickup left testers wanting for more, proving “ultra-quick, ultra-capable, and brimming with innovative features.” Consumer Reports goes as far as naming it “the most cutting-edge pickup truck the industry has seen in a very long time.”
We won’t spend much time describing CR’s shock and awe after testing the R1T. We only say that Rivian’s own PR department could not have written a more eulogistic article on the truck’s capabilities. Skipping big words like ferociousness, segment-changing, and standing ovations in the article, there’s still a lot about R1T’s clever features. As Jake Fisher, CR’s senior director of auto testing, said, “If Tesla tried to build a Honda Ridgeline, this is what it would be.” Unfortunately, Tesla tried to build a Cybertruck.
Because there also needed to be something negative to point at, Consumer Reports talked about the R1T’s glass cockpit. Like many recent vehicles, the R1T offers only touchscreen controls for most of its functions. This is emphasized in the review as the truck’s biggest fault.
Consumer Reports will get the chance to deep-dive testing the Rivian R1T once their ordered truck is delivered. After the initial 2,000 break-in miles (that's 3,219 km), CR intends to properly evaluate acceleration, braking, handling, car-seat fit, and controls. Not that we expect any surprises at that stage.
