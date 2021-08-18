BYD Dolphin’s Prices Would Make It The Cheapest Car for Sale in the U.S.

Conor Twomey Takes Reins As Communications Director for Michelin UK and Ireland

Michelin Tyre PLC has named Conor Twomey as Communications Director for the UK and Ireland. 7 photos



Michelin SCA is a French multinational tire manufacturing company based in Clermont-Ferrand in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes région of France and is the largest tire manufacturer in the world before Bridgestone. Michelin is larger than both Goodyear and Continental.



Michelin also owns the Kléber tires company,



Michelin is also notable for its Red and Green travel guides, roadmaps, the Michelin stars that the Red Guide awards to restaurants for their skill in cooking.



Michelin is also well known for the company mascot, Bibendum or the



Michelin operates nine research and development centers around the world, 117 production facilities in 26 countries, boasts a commercial presence in 170 countries and employs, a global workforce of 124,000 people.



Twomey’s role is set to include press and public relations, social media, events and internal communications across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Twomey brings with him more than 20 years of experience as a journalist and in public relations. He has worked in PR for Jaguar, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and, most recently Mitsubishi.



"As Michelin evolves to meet the changing needs of consumers and make environmental protection a core focus, having an experienced communicator such as Conor on board is really going to help us get those messages to as wide an audience as possible," says Chris Smith, Managing Director UK & Ireland. "His interest in all things mechanical means he will instinctively know which of Michelin's many interests to spotlight in as engaging a way as possible." "It's such an exciting time to be joining Michelin," Twomey says. "The brand is very much looking to the future with a strong emphasis on sustainability and growth with, around and beyond tires. I have a wonderful team of people to work with, there is so much in the pipeline and I get to indulge my interests in all things mechanical, from bikes to quarry trucks to hydrogen-powered Le Mans race cars."

