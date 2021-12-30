Conor McGregor Starts His Children's Car Collection With a Red Lamborghini Sian Toy Car

Conor McGregor is all about Lamborghini, and his passion even made him buy a boat from the Italian maker. So, he’s teaching his children to love the brand as well, gifting them a Lamborghini Sian toy car for Christmas.
It’s never too early to start your car collection, and UFC fighter Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about that. His children, who are four and three years old, seven months old, respectively, are already used to their father's famous car collection.
But it’s time to start their own. On his Instagram Story, McGregor shared a picture of a red Lamborghini Sian toy car which was meant as a Christmas present for his children. Since the UFC fighter is a fan of the brand himself and even bought a Lamborghini yacht, he couldn't have gone for a different model.
The shiny toy looks just like Lamborghini’s first hyper-hybrid, but, of course, is not as powerful as the real thing. The Sian comes with a very thirsty 6.5-liter naturally aspired V12 engine with 774 horsepower. To that, add a 48-volt electric motor, which brings along another 34 horsepower, giving the Sian a total of 808 horsepower (818 ps).
The toy, however, is electric and equipped with a 12V 7AH battery and four 25 W motors. It has a 2.4G parental remote control, soft start, power indicator, a safety seat belt, and reverse gear. The toy car comes with rose-gold “alloy” wheels and it also has USB and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can drive around, listening to your favorite music.
While Lamborghini hasn’t shared the exact price for the Sian, the car swirls around the $4 million mark. The toy car, however, recommended for kids older than three, is around $250.
His youngest son, Rian, also received a car-themed item for Christmas. But, since he’s barely seven months old, he got a baby walker that looks like a race car, of course. The model Rian is using seems to be a Babylo Racer 500, and the baby looked incredibly happy in it.
