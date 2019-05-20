autoevolution

Connected Cars Could Significantly Cut Travel Time, Cambridge Research Finds

20 May 2019, 14:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
All the entities working toward the creation of the world's first truly self-driving car are pointing to the fact that autonomous vehicles (AV) will significantly improve safety for all those on the roads. But there are more benefits, some of them with immediate impact, to come from the development of such machines.
6 photos
Autonomous Volkswagen e-GolfAutonomous Volkswagen e-GolfAutonomous Volkswagen e-GolfAutonomous Volkswagen e-GolfAutonomous Volkswagen e-Golf Hamburg route
According to a study conducted by researchers from the Cambridge University, AVs could help cut travel time by up to a third, including for people who do not use such vehicles.

By construction, AVs are likely to be connected to one another, meaning they will know in advance their relative position and what they are planning to do. This cooperative way of motoring is essential in both cutting down travel times and insuring a safe trip.

Today, all it takes for traffic to grind to a halt is for a car to stop somewhere down the road. Cars that talk to one another will have the ability to state their intentions so that the others could calculate in advance what to do so that cues don't start forming.

Cambridge researchers used 16 miniature driverless robot cars for the study. The machines were made to drive around an improvised two-lane track in both connected and not-connected modes, and even an erratic driver was included into the mix.

When not connected, the machines behaved like human drivers would when a car in front comes to a stop: they waited for a gap on the other lane to appear so that they could sneak in.

When stating their intentions to the others, cars in the outer lane slightly slowed down, allowing the ones behind the stopped vehicle to pass it without having to come to a halt.

After punching in the numbers, researchers found that there was a 35 percent improvement in traffic flow as a result.

The findings of the study will be publicly presented in Monreal, Canada, at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) later this week. Following the presentation, the research will expand the study to include more complex scenarios.

self-driving cars autonomous cars cooperative cars Cambridge research
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Roadster & ConvertiblePininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista ExoticAll car models  
 
 