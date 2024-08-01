Confirmed: Tesla Built the First Cybertruck Using Dry Cathode 4680 Cells

Tesla confirmed the rumors that it cracked the dry battery electrode (DBE) manufacturing process, paving the way for much cheaper cells. The EV maker built a Cybertruck prototype using dry cathode 4680 cells and is now testing the new tech. Previously, Tesla's 4680 cells only used DBE for the anode, resulting in much lower savings.
Five years ago, Tesla acquired Maxwell to use its dry electrode coating process for battery cell production. At the time, Tesla only produced battery cells in partnership with Panasonic, but the acquisition made it clear that it wanted in-house cell production. Maxwell developed the dry electrode coating process for its supercapacitor production, but Tesla was confident it could be repurposed for battery cell production.
If you're wondering, dry electrode coating allows a massive cost reduction because cell manufacturing could skip expensive and time-consuming processes. This potentially cuts manufacturing costs in half while also saving factory space. Tesla already mastered the dry electrode coating process for the anode but struggled with achieving a similar result for the cathode. That made 4680 cell production more expensive than buying 2170 cells from external suppliers like Panasonic and LG.
Last month, a report from China showed that Tesla finally cracked the dry cathode process. This encouraged it to upgrade the dry-coated cathode rolling machines, which were said to be prone to breakdowns, hindering battery development. Currently, Tesla is optimizing the process and scaling production, but the most difficult part of the DBE process has been solved. According to the LatePost report, Tesla is poised to start volume production of the improved Cybercells by the end of the year.
A week ago, drone footage showed a unique black-wrapped Cybertruck in a parking lot at Giga Texas. A couple of hours later, Bonne Eggleston, Senior director of Tesla's 4680 team, confirmed the Cybertruck was the first EV powered by Tesla's new dry cathode 4680 cells. On July 31, Cole Otto, senior manufacturing engineer for 4680 cell development, announced that Tesla had started vehicle testing using dry cathode cells. This is an important milestone, paving the way toward the manufacturing costs breakthrough that Tesla promised during the 2020 Battery Day.
Although this will allow Tesla to save tons of money in 4680 cell production, it doesn't mean it will immediately pass those savings to customers. Nor does it mean that dry electrode 4680 cells perform better than those built using the wet coating process. In fact, it's more likely that the first batches will suffer from teething problems until Tesla hones the new manufacturing process.
In the meantime, the EV maker faces increased competition on the battery front from its partners Panasonic and LG. Both companies announced volume production of 4680 cells by the end of the year, albeit using wet electrode coating. Tesla's dry coating process will keep it in the game, as it allows the undercutting of competition in manufacturing costs. The next step is integrating the silicone anode tech that was also promised during the Battery Day but never materialized.
