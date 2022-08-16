Composite Yacht's New CY55 Is an Easily Customizable Sportfishing Boat

More on this:

1 The 2023 Switch Cruise Is Ready for Even More Thrilling Adventures and Family Fun

2 Freya, the Walrus Sinker of Boats, Has Been Euthanized

3 80-Meter Super Yacht Concept Blends Stealth With Style

4 What Is the Difference Between a Boat and a Ship? …Think Bezos Knows?

5 Lance Stephenson's Having the Most Fun on a Jetcar Speedboat, Calls It a "Lam Water Boat"