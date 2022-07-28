Compact Thor Tiburon RV Gains Extra Space to Sleep Five People in Comfort

For 2023, Thor Motor Coach is proposing a Class C motorhome that is jam-packed with features. With the slide-out extended, the RV gains some extra space, allowing up to five travelers to sleep in comfort.
The Tiburon is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. Under the hood, it has a 3.0-liter V6 diesel engine that is capable of delivering 188 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. The motorhome is available in three floorplans that are filled with luxury amenities.
Recently, Thor offered a detailed tour of its 24FB floor plan, which comes with a dream dinette, a sofa that converts into a Murphy bed, and a rear bathroom. The model measures 25.8 ft (7.8 meters) in length, and it’s 7.6-ft-wide (2.3-meter-wide). It doesn’t sound like a lot, but with the slide-out extended, travelers get to enjoy a lot more space.
On the outside, the RV features a 15-ft (4.5-meter) awning with LED lights that allows people to access the outdoor area even on hot summer days. The 24FB also includes several outdoor storage areas that are great for storing bigger items like fishing poles or paddle boards.
The interior doesn’t feel cramped up at all, especially with the slide-out in place. In the cockpit area is a bunk bed that can comfortably sleep two. There’s a skylight as well that allows natural light to bathe the area.
Next to the cockpit is the dream dinette, which is equipped with two comfortable seats and a table that drops down to form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space. Above, owners will have access to several cabinets for storage.
The kitchen faces the dinette, and it is equipped with everything one needs. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a large sink, and a refrigerator. It also has plenty of drawers and cabinets that can be used for storing the cookware. There’s also a TV that can be viewed comfortably from the dinette.
A few steps ahead is a large sofa that converts into a queen-size Murphy bed in minutes. Technically, this is the bedroom, which gets separated from the rest of the RV via a privacy curtain. Travelers will also benefit from a generous closet where they can hang their clothes.
At the rear is the bathroom, which comes with even more storage space. It has a spacious shower, a round sink with storage underneath, and a medicine cabinet. Other features included in this motorhome are a 100-watt solar panel, a 30-gallon (136-liter) freshwater tank, and two 38-gallon (173-liter) blackwater and greywater ones.
For all of this, the 2023 Thor Tiburon 24FB starts at $203,550 MSRP. Check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
