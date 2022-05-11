Compact, Minimalist but High-Quality Mohican Camper Trailer Is Made for All Nature Lovers

The tricky thing to do when in the market for a camper trailer is to strike a good balance between space, comfort, and ease of transportation. Bigger doesn’t always mean better when you have to constantly haul the trailer around. Guided by the saying “less is more”, Hotomobil’s Mohican presents itself as a compact, minimalist, cute-looking, and high-quality camper trailer that offers all the essential features you need for your outdoor adventures.
The Mohican is just one of the trailer models offered by the Turkey-based manufacturer, with Hotomobil’s lineup including many other motorhomes, including larger ones such as the Ronin XL. But back to the yellow, adorable camper trailer you see in the images (which is also available in other color schemes), the Mohican is suitable for a wide range of vehicles, thanks to its light body. It can be towed by any vehicle that works with towbars. Hotomobil boasts of its trailer featuring a non-flammable body and claims the Mohican is suitable for all seasons.
This boxy-looking trailer has a length of 3.5 m (around 11.5 ft) a width of 1.85 m (6 ft), and a height of 1.65 m (5.4 ft). You get an interior height of 1.1 m (3.6 ft). It weighs 400 kg (881 lb) and requires only a class B driver’s license to be used in Europe.
With its large windows on both sides, its skylight, and its overall small size, the Mohican was designed to let you get in touch with nature as much as possible, without leaving a big footprint. Its minimalist design and user-friendly features make it a great option for anyone looking to reconnect with nature while still benefiting from the basic comfort of a home.
The camper trailer can accommodate two adults and one child, with the bed inside measuring 195 x 135 cm (76.7” x 53.1”). The interior is pretty basic with just some storage space above the foot of the bed, where you also get the kitchen unit. While also accessible from inside, the kitchen of the Mohican is designed for outdoor cooking. The kitchen comes equipped as standard with a stove, sink, a chopping board, and storage shelves and cabinets, but you can also opt for a 49L fridge. Hotomobil’s Mohican also includes a 45L fresh water tank.
Also on the list of addons, you can opt for are a solar energy system, a portable table, an external shower system, an off-road adventure package, an awning, a bicycle carrier, and more. You can find all the available features on the company’s website. What you can’t find easily is a price for the Mohican, but several listings on the internet show it starts at approximately $14,000.
