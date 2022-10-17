Compact German Motorhome Goes Big on Storage, Boasts an Inflatable Pop-Up Roof

Burstner, a brand of Hymer Group, is proposing a new motorhome that has a well-appointed interior and tons of storage space. The Lyseo Gallery T 689 G embraces the concept of living large in a compact space. It offers all the amenities travelers need, and it also includes an interesting inflatable pop-up roof.
This vehicle has a unique layout. The Burstner Lyseo Gallery combines the maneuverable form of a Class B motorhome with the amenities and space you get in a Class C. What makes it look like a compact Class C RV is that over the cab bunk, which is actually an inflatable pop-up.
It features an elevating and lowering mechanism. A compressor fills the walls with air, turning the area over the cab into a spacious bedroom that includes a small office area. The alcove was tested in extreme conditions, and it is capable of withstanding all weather conditions.
But that’s by far the only interesting thing about this motorhome. The Lyseo Gallery T 689 G measures 6.9 meters (22.6 ft) in length, and it’s 2.3-meter-wide (7.5-ft-wide). It’s a really compact RV, but it has a great interior filled with amenities. The steps that lead to the inflatable pop-up roof come with built-in storage. Then, you have storage next to the entryway for your shoes. Plus, one of the countertops slides out to reveal a generous pantry and a small area that can be used to put away different items.
There’s a dinette with comfortable seats and a swiveling table. That spot can be used for dining and socializing, or it can function as a small workspace. A few steps ahead is a beautiful kitchen with numerous cabinets. It also includes a sink, a three-burner propane cooktop, a refrigerator, and a counter extension that maximizes space.
The bathroom in this RV is incredibly large. Just like the rest of the motorhome, it offers storage galore. There’s a big closet with pull-out drawers and a generous medicine cabinet. Inside, you’ll also see a nice shower and a toilet. From the bathroom, travelers can access the massive garage. It has enough room for bikes or other big items that you want to carry with you.
Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the model at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf. You can watch the clip down below to find out what this compact Bu?rstner is all about.
