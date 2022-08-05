Comp Air’s New Sport Kitplane Is the Flying Version of a Family Camper

Before folks start assembling the ultra-popular electric private aircraft that can be sent to your doorstep, an established player in the kitplane sector is offering them a new travel companion that’s not eco-friendly, but certainly powerful, reliable, and fun.
Campers are supposed to be sturdy, spacious, powerful and rugged enough to handle family camping trips. What if you get the same qualities, but fly instead of traveling on the road? Com Air recently unveiled its latest model, the Comp Air 6.2, claiming to be the next generation of sport utility aircraft.
The CA6.2 was designed to provide the best in terms of both size and power. It has enough room for up to six adults, plus their baggage, which means that a small family and their camping gear could be perfectly accommodated onboard this airplane. According to Flying Magazine, its 52-inch-wide (1.3 meters) cabin is significantly bigger than that of the Cessna 206, also a six-seat aircraft.
This experimental utility aircraft can handle up to 2,000 lbs (907 kg) of payload, and can also land smoothly even on rugged terrain, thanks to its fixed landing gear. Powered by a 350 HP Lycoming, the CA6.2 cruises comfortably at 185 knots (213 mph/342 kph).
What makes it better than previous generations of kitplanes is, first of all, the fully carbon composite construction, resulting in an airframe that’s lightweight and aerodynamic, while still being rugged and durable. Secondly, it’s much easier and faster to build.
According to the manufacturer, previous lamination techniques that made things more complicated were replaced by special adhesives and new assembly techniques. Plus, the future owners can always get help from the Builder Assistance Center.
Reservations are currently open for this flying recreational vehicle, with two options, a $5,000 reservation for a delivery slot, and a $10,000 reservation for a delivery slot plus the company’s “OSH22 Show” special pricing of $195,000.
