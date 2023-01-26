Comically-Named Honda NX650 Dirty Turkey Adds Custom Ruggedness to the Dominator Formula

Despite the funny nickname, this restyled NX650 Dominator certainly looks like it means business.
Although it was a shared passion for BMX that led to Benedek Eszteri, Dániel Králik, and Róbert Tóháti becoming friends, the three eventually discovered yet another common interest: motorcycle customization. They now operate as Neuga in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, cohesively complementing one another’s skills to leave little need for outsourcing various jobs.
Dániel takes care of design and Róbert does the engineering, while Benedek is mainly involved in the electrical side of things. Unveiled just a few days ago, their latest project (aka Dirty Turkey) is based on a 1994 variant of Honda’s bulletproof NX650 Dominator lineup. It took them around six months to complete, and we absolutely dig the end result.
For the most part, the well-known Dominator silhouette is still present along with a fair chunk of OEM running gear, but it’s all been infused with custom charm galore. Neuga’s trio kicked things off with an all-encompassing engine overhaul, treating the 644cc thumper to a new piston, replacement bearings, and a modern oil pump, among many other goodies.
Power travels to the rear wheel by means of a fresh drive chain and sprockets, while the exhaust gases are expelled via bespoke stainless-steel pipework ending in a SuperTrapp muffler. Opting for the stock NX650 gas tank to be retained so as to not sacrifice any fuel capacity, Neuga chopped up the front fairing and only left its side sections attached.
The factory seat was trimmed and fitted with gel inserts, then reupholstered in black leather featuring a cross-stitched pattern up top. On the flanks, the intricate stitching depicts the favorite BMX trail and surf spot of this motorcycle’s lucky owner, Pulyka. The saddle is surrounded by tailor-made carbon fiber parts, including new side covers and a sharp tail unit topped with a luggage rack at the southernmost tip.
LED lighting and a utilitarian-looking license plate holder round things out in that area, with the whole shebang resting on a premium aftermarket monoshock from YSS. At the front, the most noticeable change comes in the form of a dual-headlight arrangement that had once belonged to an XR250 Baja.
Beneath it lies the repurposed front fender of a Kawasaki KLX, and the forks are now home to youthful springs and bearings. In the cockpit, the Dirty Turkey flaunts a carbon fiber dash with twin Daytona dials, as well as a Renthal handlebar carrying ASV control levers and Motogadget mirrors.
A partial rewire, Goodridge brake lines, and Continental TKC 80 tires comprise the finishing touches, along with an understated, yet very attractive paint job applied in-house. Black is the predominant color at play here, and it’s joined by a contrasting gold hue on the creature’s wheels. On the other hand, the fuel tank and accompanying DIY side wings are draped in a grey base and decals portraying Honda’s logo.
