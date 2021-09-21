2022 Ford Expedition Is Here with Timberline Trim, Stealth Package, and a Bit of Raptor

Comedian Dapper Laughs Celebrates Sobriety Buying a McLaren 570S

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dapper Laughs (@dappersinstagram) The British comedian and content creator recently took it Instagram to celebrate a huge milestone – he's been sober for three months. That is no small feat for anyone, and Dapper knows it. So he decided to mark the happy occasion with a very nice purchase.With an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2021, Dapper revealed to his followers that he spent “all his money” on a brand-new McLaren 570S On Instagram, Dapper Laughs shared a picture of him in front of his supercar, holding a key and smiling wide at the camera. He wrote: “3 months sober today! So I treated myself for the @runrally ???? The best lesson in life is failure, life likes to ruin things for ya just to check you deserve what’s next. It’ll come. Head down ass up, stay positive #goodvibesonly #mclaren #mentalhealth”The comedian also offered further details on his Instagram Stories about his new purchase as he blasted music from the sound system and showed a video of the interior and exterior (you can see the pictures in the gallery). He seems absolutely ecstatic with it but joked about telling his wife about splashing all their money on the supercar: "S***ing myself as I've got to go inside and tell the Mrs I've just spent all our money on a car.”But it's not just any car, and we can't find anything better to treat yourself with than a supercar if your wallet allows it. With a design focused on visibility, functionality, and engagement, you can find a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under its hood, which offers 570 horsepower at 7400 rpm, and a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) at 5000-6500 rpm.It will also give you quite a thrill, as it has a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time in 3.2 seconds. It’s also the perfect sobriety treat-yourself purchase, and this McLaren 's starting price is $192,500 (CAD 229,000).