Combat Rising Gas Prices With an E-Bike the Likes of the $2K Bird Bike

In the struggle to find an affordable alternative to getting around town, manufacturers of all kinds have begun to explore the electric bicycle as a viable solution to inner-city travel. Heck, even Ducati has an e-bike range.
But there's another side to the story; we are now seeing manufacturers going through great lengths to perfect the e-bike. One team to have popped up during this wave is Bird Rides, a team focused on nothing more than urban mobility, including ride-sharing fleets. Ever since this California-born crew has been around (2017), they've grown to be known for sleek, easy-to-use, and affordable vehicles.
However, my focus will be on a machine known as the Bird Bike, and for a few reasons, some of which include design, capability, and price. Speaking of cost, it seems to be the number one reason why most folks aren't investing in an e-bike; some are just expensive. But, in recent times, we have seen a reduction in e-bike prices, coupled with a rise in product dependability. And with that, all you're being asked to dish out for a Bird is 2,000 USD (1,810 EUR at current exchange rates). If you're in Europe, you'll be dishing out 2,000 EUR (2,194 USD).
We've heard of e-bikes selling for just a couple of thousand dollars before, and there are a few reasons why the Bird is worthy of at least your attention, and a lot of that has to do with design and capability.
VanMoof's S3. We can see an almost identical frame but with minor differences, including tube size and battery placement. Bird's is in the down tube, unlike the S3, which has its battery mounted into the top tube. That battery includes 12.8 Ah of juice and is good up to 50 mi (80.5 km) of range while riding with pedal assist. The European version can travel a bit further, 62 mi (100 km), but that's possibly due to the speed restrictions on that side of the world.
What I found rather neat about this bike is that it also includes throttle drive. You can just sit back and enjoy a ride powered by nothing more than the motor found strapped to the rear wheel. Speaking of the motor, you're looking at a Bafang motor running under 500 watts. It can also push you up to 20 mph (32 kph) speeds. What makes this trinket special is the inclusion of a belt-driven setup. On the other hand, the European Bird is coupled with a 7-speed Shimano setup, and the motor is running under 250 watts. This is surely a reason for the extended range of this version.
One thing you need to note about the bike is that it's only destined for cities. Why do I say this? Besides the geometry, most bicycles are designed to be ridden on a particular terrain, and this affects everything from tube design, resistance to vibrations and impacts, and the overall riding experience.
Because folks who ride bikes destined for cities don't just use them to get from point A to point B, Bird includes an array of mounts meant for fenders, racks, and water bottles. But, there is a clear limit to how far you can go with this notion; a max rider limit of 120 kg (264 lbs) is mentioned, but nothing about how much cargo can be added.
Now, most manufacturers design bikes in various sizes to help accommodate a wider range of rider heights and builds. But, one thing I noticed about Bird is that they produce a one-size-fits-all machine, which is possibly reflected in the price (lower production costs).
Since technology is advancing and product lines seem to be more in tune with the consumer's needs and wants, I feel we'll be seeing more and more affordable e-bikes to help us achieve our daily tasks. With rising gas prices, that's a no-brainer for inner-city use.
