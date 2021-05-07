Colplay Beamed New Song “Higher Power” Into Space for Intergalactic Premiere

More on this:

1 Dream Chaser Spaceplane Gets Ready for Its First Flight to ISS

2 A Bottle of Wine That Spent 14 Months in Space Is Expected to Sell for $1M

3 SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Endeavor Flew Over Disney and It Was Magical

4 SpaceX Crew-2 Successfully Docks With the ISS

5 From 2025 There Will Be No More Russians on the International Space Station