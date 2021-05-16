Colonial Fully Recovers After Hack Attack, Gas Stations Still Mostly Dry

It’s been a crazy week for Colonial Pipeline, as the company has been working around the clock on recovering after the hack attack that locked its network with ransomware and forced it to take services offline.
The whole thing has caused quite a shortage madness across the United States, with panic buying reaching a completely new level where people were even carrying gas in plastic bags just to make sure they get as much as possible.
Now Colonial has announced in a series of tweets that the normal operations have resumed, with the company once again delivering gas to the majority of markets it’s connected to.
“Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations at approximately 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12. Since that time, we have returned the system to normal operations, delivering millions of gallons per hour to the markets we serve,” the company said in a tweet a few hours ago.
“Those markets include Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. All of these markets are now receiving product from our pipeline.”
But according to local officials, despite Colonial resuming normal operations, many stations are still dry, especially in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.
Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan told Fox Business earlier this weekend that no less than 79 percent of the stations in Washington have absolutely no gas, while in Virginia, nearly 4 in 10 stations are completely dry.
But things are slowly but surely coming back to normal, and these numbers themselves are the living proof in this regard. Earlier this week, close to 9 in 10 gas stations in Washington, D.C. had no fuel, so now that Colonial has resumed deliveries to all markets, it’s pretty much just a matter of time until gas hoarding should come to an end.
