It’s fascinating how car collectors get excited over a car with a history. We are not talking about Carfax history, but ownership history. Collectors will pay insane amounts of money to take possession of an ex-celebrity, ex-gangster, or dictator car.
In 2019, Swiss authorities sold a limited-edition Lamborghini Veneno Roadster seized from the son of an African dictator for a record-setting $8.3 million (close to twice its starting price when it debuted).
If anyone offered John Temerian a rare Lamborghini Miura rotting offshore in a jungle today – he’d take for the hills. Not too long ago, he almost lost a deposit he’d placed on a Miura SV in Brazil.
As the story goes, Temerian got wind of a rare Miura SV up for grabs in the Brazilian jungle.
Temerian is a huge Miura enthusiast and admits that Curated TV has owned about eight to eleven Lamborghini Miura SVs.
Picture this, only 150 of these rare Italian sports cars were ever produced. According to Temerian, about 120 exists now, making them a highly sought classic. For the Curated TV founder, the Brazilian jungle find was a ‘deal of a lifetime.’
The renowned collector was a close friend of his dad and was well respected among collectors in the American industry. There was no way the deal was a scam.
Fortunately, Temerian had a contact person in Brazil, an ex-intern who’d for him a couple of years ago but was at the moment stationed in Brazil. He went and checked out the car, and sure enough, it was real – but in a desolate condition.
According to Temerian, the Brazilian Miura SV was literally in pieces and the worst state of disrepair. Anyone in their right mind would have called off the search at this point. But he decided to push on.
Here’s the deal. Temerian’s love for the Miura SV didn’t start as an adult Curated TV. His dad owned one of these classic Italian sports cars in the day, and as a kid, he grew fond of the car to the point it became the cornerstone of his business.
Temerian began negotiations for the car and settled for a figure between $1 and 2 million. All he had to do was send in a deposit to lock up the car, wait for the owner to put the classic back together, and send it to the port.
A month went by, and things started getting shady. Temerian was losing his patience, and at one point, his ex-intern stationed in brazil was turned away from the premises where the car was being stored, trying to check on the progress.
It gets sketchier. Unaware that Temerian was in the middle of purchasing the Italian classic, a broker off Brazil started sending him more pictures through Instagram of a Miura ( the same Miura) but asking for more money.
At this point, Temerian is convinced it’s a raw deal and contacts his collector friend to tell the Miura owner that they are not moving forward with the agreement and would like their deposit returned.
As the story goes, the Brazilian owner had also sold the car to another Texan dealer, who’d sold it to someone else while still in transactions with Temerian. Simply put, he had no intention of selling the car and was raking in deposits with the promise of shipping it to potential buyers.
Temerian is lucky to have gotten his deposit back, but something at the back of his mind tells him he got scammed. Only his American collector friend refunded him back his Brazil deposit (initial wire transfer) to save his reputation.
Curious if the Texan dealer eventually got the Miura SV? We recommend catching the rest of the story in the video below.
