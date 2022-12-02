Half the time, people get scammed not because they are stupid but because they trust too much. They say if a deal is too good, think twice. But what if the supposed ‘deal of a lifetime' came from an authority figure you look up to and respect? John Temerian of Curated TV was in such a pickle a couple of years ago. He came close to losing a lot of money trying to buy a rare Lamborghini Miura SV in the Brazilian jungle.