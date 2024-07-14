Collector Gives Up on Fabulous 1970 Chevy Nova SS, How Rare Is It?

You probably know that the 1970 model year wasn't an easy business for General Motors if you're a diehard Chevy fan.
The strike that affected the production of 1970 model year models significantly impacted new models, as most of them didn't appear until early 1970. Chevrolet's yearly production numbers were substantially affected, as the company eventually sold only 978K units – the first time in many years when the figure dropped below 1 million units and the moment when Ford reclaimed the number one spot.
Chevrolet killing off the Corvair "promoted" the Nova to the company's entry-level position, with over 315K units sold in 1970.
The SS continued to be the icing on the cake, and Chevrolet decided to align its offering with the demand with three SS packages. The Nova Z266 SS coupe sported a 350ci V8 with 300 horsepower, while the L34 SS 396 was fitted with a 396ci unit with 350 horsepower. The almighty L78 SS 396 was equipped with the same engine upgraded to 375 horsepower.
The Nova SS in these photos develops 300 horsepower, and eBay seller mehgansmomo says that all numbers still match. The car was owned by a collector who is now willing to let it go to someone capable of properly caring for this gem, especially as it comes in what looks to be a tip-top shape.
The Nova was parked in a climate-controlled warehouse, and the sellers claim it's an "exceptional rare find." I wish they had shared more information on this front, as the Z26 SS package installed on this Nova was ordered by 12,346 customers in 1970.
The car still sports the original interior with black bucket seats, and as anyone would expect, it comes with everything in working shape. The engine starts, runs, and drives, but the seller says the Nova doesn't spend much time on the road. It's mainly used for car shows and other events.
The Nova has already received a respray to the original metallic green, and the engine compartment and the trunk have been detailed, so they now look flawless.
A 1970 Nova SS in this condition is a great collectible, and as anyone who collects cars can tell, you can't have such a classic for pocket money. The vehicle can be yours for $42,000, but the seller posted it for auction on eBay, meaning you could also get it a bit cheaper. The top offer is $36,100, but a reserve is still in place, meaning the selling price might be close to the Buy It Now value.
Meanwhile, collectors who want to park this Nova SS in their garage can see it live in Stuart, Florida. The bidding will end in approximately two days, so it won't take long until we learn if this car finds a new home.
