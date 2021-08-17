5 2020 Lotus Esprit Supercar to Slot Above Evora, Take on Ferrari

Collection of Six Rare Lotus Esprits Up for Auction

A half dozen limited-edition Lotus Esprits are on sale by online classic car auctioneer The Market, and among their number are a 1978 Esprit S2 ‘JPS’ edition and a 1981 Esprit Turbo Essex S3. 6 photos



The headliner is the



Also in the collection is a fantastically rare 1981 Esprit Turbo Essex S3 decked out in blue and red Essex petroleum colors. This Turbo Essex comes with a lengthy history file, has been exhaustively restored and boasts just two previous keepers. This example is just one of 45 ever built and it comes complete with its original, 15” Compomotive split rims. The selling price is estimated to move at between $140,000 and $200,000 USD.



There is also a 1994 Esprit ‘Sport 300’ in Camel Racing Yellow and sporting a Blue Alcantara leather interior, a Lotus Certificate of Provenance and all the original books and documents. It’s thought that this will be the first time a ‘Sport 300’ has ever been sold at auction, and The Market expects the hammer to fall somewhere between which is reflected in the estimated hammer price of between $130,000 and $165,000 USD.



“To have secured just one of these limited edition Lotus Esprits for sale would have been fantastic but to be able to offer all six from the same private collection is unbelievable,” says Tristan Judge, Director, The Market. “It is a great opportunity for aficionados of this iconic British marque to own the Lotus of their dreams.”



Another from the auction in this stellar Esprit collection available is a Championship Winners Limited Edition 1995 Esprit S4 GT. This model pays homage to the classic Lotus single-seaters and is draped in a fabulous metallic Lotus Brooklands Green livery. This example of a Championship Winners Limited Edition Esprit S4 GT is just one of eleven built.



The final two Esprits in the collection include a pristine 1995 Esprit S4S and an "immaculate" 1999 Esprit V8 350S.



