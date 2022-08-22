Collection of Never-Before-Seen Ferrari Prototypes Sells for $5.5 Million

More on this:

1 2023 Acura ARX-06 LMDh Prototype Racer Unleashed With Hybrid V6 Powertrain

2 Four-Motor BMW M EV Prototype Previews the "Ultimate Electric Driving Machine"

3 The Hyper-Sub Is One Mean Looking Toy for Millionaires or James Bond Archrivals

4 The Three-Wheeled Davis Divan Is How the Car of the Future Looked Like Back in the 1940s

5 The Very First Maserati Ghibli Spyder Prototype Is Being Auctioned Off, Again