Collection of Never-Before-Seen Ferrari Prototypes Sells for $5.5 Million

Back in July 2022, we told about a collection of four never-before-seen Ferrari prototypes that were about to go under the hammer. Well, they hit the auction block this weekend at Mecum's Monterey 2022 event and raised a solid $5.47 million.
Granted, that's the kind of money a Ferrari 250 GTO would raise just by showing its curvaceous rear end, but it's an impressive figure considering all these prototypes are of the modern variety. Specifically, I'm talking about three LaFerrari prototypes and the test car that led to the creation of the F12tdf.
The F150 Prototipe Preserie PS1, essentially an almost production-ready LaFerrari, was the most expensive of the bunch, finding a new owner for $2.5 million. Far from surprising given that production LaFerraris usually cross the block for more than $3 million (low-mileage examples hit $5 million).
The F150 Mulotipo MP1, the second-phase LaFerrari prototype, came in second by fetching $1.595 million. This one's notably different than the Preserie PS1, featuring a pre-production chassis and tub and a prototype version of the V12 engine and the HY-KERS system.
The third LaFerrari prototype, internally known as F150 Muletto M4, was notably less expensive than its siblings, selling for $715,000. The significantly lower price probably has to do with the fact that this mule doesn't look anything like a LaFerrari, being a first-phase test car based on the 458 Italia.
Finally, the F12tdf MP4 sold for $660,000. Used to test and finalize the F12 "Tour de France," the limited-edition supercar that pays tribute to the 250 GT Berlinettas of the 1950s, it's pretty much a regular F12tdf with a standard F12 hood and white racing roundels.
Each of these cars was auctioned off with a Ferrari Clasiche Certification and a bill of sale. And unfortunately for their new owners, they cannot be registered for public road use. But hopefully, they will at least hit the track at Ferrari-specific events so we can see them in action.
In related news, the Monterey 2022 auction also saw a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT "Tour de France" Alloy Berlinetta cross the block for $2.86 million, while a low-mileage 1990 Ferrari F40 changed hands for $2.31 million. A 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC fetched $577,500.
But it wasn't just full-fledged Ferraris that fetched big bucks. A 1950s Ferrari F1 pedal car sold for $12,000, while the "Ferrari on Beach" painting by Leroy Neiman raised $11,210.
