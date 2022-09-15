Collectible 2006 Ducati Sport 1000 With 8K Miles Is Nearly Flawless and Beyond Reproach

A SportClassic model in good condition isn’t just a head-turner that’ll make you the center of attention at bike nights; it’s an investment as safe as gold.
Throughout history, many wonderful motorcycles have tragically failed to capture enough public attention while they were still in production. Ducati’s SportClassic lineup represents an excellent case in point, and machines like this 2006 MY Sport 1000 are guaranteed to sell for a sizeable sum on the second-hand market nowadays!
According to its odometer, the Duc saw a little under 7,800 miles (12,500 km) of tarmac since the day it’s been released. Moreover, one may spot an assortment of aftermarket goodies adorning Bologna’s jewel from head to toe, such as new bar-end mirrors, a SpeedyMoto open clutch cover, and an uncluttered tail tidy that keeps the rear end looking sano.
The Sport 1000 draws power from an air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin with Marelli EFI technology, two valves per cylinder, and a single overhead cam. When solicited, this bad boy can summon 91 crank-measured ponies at 8,000 rpm and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at around 6,000 spins.
A six-speed gearbox distributes the oomph to the rear wheel, resulting in speeds of up to 134 mph (216 mph). In order to complete a quarter-mile sprint, the collectible Bolognese pearl will require 11.9 ticks of the stopwatch, partially helped by its modest 395-pound (179-kg) dry weight.
Stopping power originates from dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and two-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a 245 mm (9.6-inch) brake disc and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock. In terms of suspension hardware, you’ll find inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks up north and an adjustable piggyback monoshock from Sachs down south.
In case you’ve got some serious dough to spare, we’ll have you know this pristine Sport 1000 is going on the block at no reserve. The ongoing auction is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where you may submit your best offer until Wednesday, September 21. At the moment, the highest bid amounts to $10,750, but we've got reasons to doubt that it’ll be staying in the lead for much longer.
