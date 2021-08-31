Coffee Addicts Will Love This Suzuki Jimny Beans Caffeine Delivery System

5 Suzuki Jimny 63 AMG Is a Rendering That Refuses to Die

When you need a cup of steaming hot Joe and you're checking out the latest from Suzuki, they'll have you covered. That's because Suzuki GB and java specialists Coffee Latino have announced the introduction of Jimny Beans.



The thing is based on the



Completed in August, the Jimny Beans incorporates a variety of custom modifications required by the Suzuki peeps to optimize their coffee space and break time fuel within the truck’s compact interior dimensions. The mods include the installation of an LPG tank located “bean-eath” the rear floor section, and that addition required a specially designed exhaust system to allow the fumes to exit via a side pipe.



The Jimny Beans is now a one-seat vehicle due to the addition of a 57 liter (15 gallon) water tank to supply ‘agua pura’ through a 3M filtration system.



On the scene at events, the Jimny Beans can operation either on gas or electricity with the aid of a power inverter. It features a pair of additional large capacity 125A/H 12V batteries to provide emission-free juice if required. There’s also a compact 12V drawer fridge fitted to cool milk to -2 degrees centigrade.



The star of the production, aside from the SUV , is a high specification coffee machine manufactured by Fracino, and it’s fully integrated into the rear section of the vehicle and is encased in an aluminum topped work area and milled aluminum effect panel surround.



The Jimny Beans can serve two specialty coffees at once via twin milk frothing units as provide central hot water for tea.



