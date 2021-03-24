Cobra Caravan 1965 Shelby GT350R Once Raced in Peru, Escaped and Is Back

If you are looking for a very special Shelby machine, we have to tell you it doesn’t get any more special than this here 1965 GT350R. But before we get into why, here's a little backstory.
Back in the 1960s, Carroll Shelby was beginning to make his mark on the automotive industry. The American entrepreneur, backed in his endeavors by an army of engineers and drivers, was quickly climbing the ladder to success. In a very short time, he managed to win the FIA World Manufacturers Championship.
It was the first time an American carmaker managed to do so, but very few people celebrated the feat back home. In an attempt to draw more attention to his company and its exploits, Shelby started the so-called Cobra Caravan.
Comprising a two-level, 42-foot enclosed trailer covered in words spelling “America’s First International Competition Champion” and four cars, the caravan covered 12 cities in four weeks and was present at a variety of public events.
The four cars that took part were the Cobra CSX3011, the Ford GT40 P/1004, the Daytona Coupe CSX2286, and a 1965 Shelby GT350R (No. 5R213). You guessed it; the GT350R is the one we’re here to talk about.
The car is listed for sale during the Mecum auction in May, and has a story that goes far beyond its adventures as part of the Cobra Caravan. After finishing the tour, it moved from dealer to dealer across America before eventually being shipped to Peru in 1966 alongside four similar others. Once there, it was not used for mundane tasks but for racing in rallies and endurance races.
It somehow managed to escape unscathed from its South American ordeal and made it back stateside in 1984. It was subjected to a three-year restoration in the hands of Thoroughbred Restorations, while the cylinder heads on the 289ci (4.7-liter) engine were rebuilt by the man who originally made them for Shelby, Larry Ofria.
The car is the winner of the Triple Crown, meaning Gold at SAAC 42 in Indianapolis, the Mid-America Shelby Nationals in Tulsa, and the Grand Nationals in Kansas City. It is also one of just 34 R production models made and should really sell for big bucks during the May event. Sadly, we’re not given any estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch.
