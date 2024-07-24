Cobra Alert: 1969 Ford Torino 428 CJ R-Code Emerges With Rare Features

It's hard to find a reason not to like a Cobra, and this 1969 Torino is living proof. The car has landed with a fantastic package that'll probably catch the attention of wealthy collectors really quickly, especially because it's a rare model whose place is in a heated garage.
Before I get to what makes it so rare, I can't help but mention the NASCAR legacy that the Torino has gained from its first year on the market. David Pearson won the 1968 championship behind the wheel of a fastback, so the debut of the Cobra series in 1969 allowed customers to experience a boost of adrenaline in the Torino.
This 1969 Cobra has everything you'd ever want from a Torino, except for a hefty price tag that isn't in any way surprising. But more on the pricing later.
While I won't comment much on its condition, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand that this Torino needs nothing. Everything looks in tip-top shape, including the paint, the interior, and the engine bay. The formal roof rapidly catches everybody's attention, but I still think the number one selling point is hiding under the hood.
The car sports a 428 CJ engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, making it one of only 1,264 R-coded Torinos born in 1969. The Marti reports confirm these numbers, but if you closely inspect other options, you'll discover that the car is even rarer.
For example, it's one of only 681 Ford Torinos with the same paint code and, more importantly, one of only 297 with these paint and trim codes.
The build sheet confirms that this Torino rolled off the assembly plant with a 428ci engine under the hood, a formal roof, competition suspension, and Candiapple Red paint. The car carried a $4,075 price tag, with options accounting for $800.
As anyone would imagine, this Torino starts, runs, and drives like a new car, so whoever buys it can get behind the wheel and drive it home. However, I doubt this Torino will spend many miles on the road, as its place is in someone's garage, away from anything that could alter its condition. It's still a great driving companion on a sunny Sunday.
As I said earlier, the selling price makes this Cobra the right car for a wealthy collector who doesn't mind spending a small fortune just to own a little piece of automotive history. The owner will let this gem go for $69,000, but they also enabled the Make Offer button, so you can contact them with your offer if you want the car.
The vehicle is parked in Jackson, New Jersey, and you still have 12 days to ask all questions before eBay seller badbowtiess' listing expires.
This 1969 Cobra has everything you'd ever want from a Torino, except for a hefty price tag that isn't in any way surprising. But more on the pricing later.
While I won't comment much on its condition, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand that this Torino needs nothing. Everything looks in tip-top shape, including the paint, the interior, and the engine bay. The formal roof rapidly catches everybody's attention, but I still think the number one selling point is hiding under the hood.
The car sports a 428 CJ engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, making it one of only 1,264 R-coded Torinos born in 1969. The Marti reports confirm these numbers, but if you closely inspect other options, you'll discover that the car is even rarer.
For example, it's one of only 681 Ford Torinos with the same paint code and, more importantly, one of only 297 with these paint and trim codes.
The build sheet confirms that this Torino rolled off the assembly plant with a 428ci engine under the hood, a formal roof, competition suspension, and Candiapple Red paint. The car carried a $4,075 price tag, with options accounting for $800.
As anyone would imagine, this Torino starts, runs, and drives like a new car, so whoever buys it can get behind the wheel and drive it home. However, I doubt this Torino will spend many miles on the road, as its place is in someone's garage, away from anything that could alter its condition. It's still a great driving companion on a sunny Sunday.
As I said earlier, the selling price makes this Cobra the right car for a wealthy collector who doesn't mind spending a small fortune just to own a little piece of automotive history. The owner will let this gem go for $69,000, but they also enabled the Make Offer button, so you can contact them with your offer if you want the car.
The vehicle is parked in Jackson, New Jersey, and you still have 12 days to ask all questions before eBay seller badbowtiess' listing expires.