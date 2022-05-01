Coaxial Rotor Drone NX30 Claims to Pack Unmatched Lifting Power Into the Smallest Airframe

Designed to support frontline soldiers, industrial professionals, and first responders, Ascent AeroSystems’ unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are compact, versatile, and high-performance. The NX30 is the manufacturer’s latest drone, claiming to pack “unprecedented lifting power into the smallest possible airframe”.
Ascent AeroSystems is based in Massachusetts and its drones are U.S.- made using proven coaxial rotor technology. The first model introduced by the company was the Spirit, a cylindrical platform built for mission-critical operations. It can operate in any weather and can take off from any type of terrain, being able to fly at speeds of up to 60 mph (96.5 kph) and offering 10 lb (4.5kg) for batteries and payloads.
Thanks to its modular design, the Spirit can be configured to suit a variety of missions. It has two identical attach points that let users swap different plug-and-play modules, depending on their needs.
Now, Ascent took advantage of the AUVSI Xponential event, which took place in Orlando, Florida between April 25 and April 28, to unveil a new platform, namely the NX30.
Keeping the same circular design and reduced size, the NX30 was designed for network delivery operations. Ascent says the new platform offers improved aerodynamics and can fly further and for longer periods. It also comes with an increased payload capacity.
Using the same coaxial rotor technology, the NX30 is built to endure, being able to function in any weather (it is IP56-rated). The drone can withstand winds of up to 40 mph (64 kph). It can fly at a maximum speed of 65 mph (104.6 kph), boasting an endurance of over 60 minutes with two batteries and a maximum range of 35 miles (56 km). It can carry up to 15.3 lb (approximately 7 kg) when used with one battery or 8.7 lb (4 kg) with two batteries.
We have no pricing info on the new NX30 so far, but Ascent AeroSystems encourages potential customers to contact the company for further inquiries.
