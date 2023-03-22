autoevolution

Coastal Modern Is a Function-Packed Tiny Designed as the Perfect Guest House

The great thing about tiny homes on wheels is that they offer the ultimate flexibility. They can serve as permanent residences for those that want to downsize their lives, but they can also be used as an extension of full-size dwellings. Coastal Modern is a beautiful guest house that embraces elegant simplicity. It has a clever design interior, featuring a king-size loft and a multi-use social area.
Photo: Modern Tiny Living
A tiny house opens up a new world of possibilities. From a full-time abode to a unique retreat that allows you to reconnect with nature, there's no shortage of options. Coastal Modern is a gorgeous house designed as an ADU (accessory dwelling unit). It was built by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The company is known for creating tinies that stand the test of time. Over the years, the team has created all sorts of mobile habitats that combine function and style.

Their latest unit is only 24 ft (7.3 meters) long, and it can be used as a permanent residence since it has all the amenities of a home. But its owner, Leah, wanted something different. She always dreamt of having a mini house in her backyard that could accommodate friends and family. So the skilled team from MTL delivered the ideal guest house – a little slice of heaven that balances luxury with simplicity.

Coastal Modern has a smooth cedar exterior with black window frames and a large double glass door that blurs the lines between the outdoors and the indoors. The door opens up into a nice living room area, which is drenched in natural light. There are several big windows that surround what the company calls "the MTL social area." At first glance, it's just a simple U-shaped couch.

Photo: Modern Tiny Living
Photo: Modern Tiny Living
But this seating area for six that offers stunning views can transform into a bedroom as well. The couch converts into a bed in less than a minute to accommodate two adults. Underneath this convertible couch are six drawers that can be used to store away items that don't have a place inside the home.

From the MTL social area, people can access the kitchen, which is filled with beautiful wood accents. The kitchen was not equipped for full-time living since this is an ADU. But it still comes with a ton of interesting features. The custom black cabinetry with gold details truly stands out. And it matches perfectly with the farmhouse sink and the large quartz countertops. There aren't many appliances besides the full-size fridge. However, people can always add a removable cooktop, a coffee machine, or a microwave since the kitchen has enough room for them.

It even has space for a dining area, which features a table. When not in use, the table drops down to offer guests extra wiggle room. This area can also serve as a small workspace since it's positioned right in front of a big window that lets natural light come inside. The window can also open up to invite the outdoors in.

Photo: Modern Tiny Living
Photo: Modern Tiny Living
For a 24-ft (7.3-meter) house, Coastal Modern has a ton of storage. For example, the stairs that lead to the loft have several cabinets – some are big enough to function as closets for clothes. The kitchen also has some floating shelves that are perfect for dishes and cups. And the loft is outfitted with a custom bookcase that doubles as a privacy wall. The bedroom can easily fit a king-size bed, allowing guests to sleep comfortably. From there, they can admire the views provided by the large windows and also get a great view of the accent ceiling.

Last but not least, the bathroom in Coastal Modern is compact but designed to match the elegant aesthetic of the rest of the house. What's interesting is that this area is not separated from the rest of the home via a regular door. The team added a custom sliding bookcase instead of that, squeezing function into every square inch of space. This way, there's storage space both on the outside and the inside of the bathroom.

Even if there's not a lot of room inside, MTL did manage to include a beautiful custom shower with honeycomb and subway tile and a glass half-door that gives the whole place a "boutique hotel feel." Other than that, the bath has a mini sink with storage underneath and an incinerating toilet.

Photo: Modern Tiny Living
Photo: Modern Tiny Living
Other features included in this unit are a ductless mini-split AC and a tankless electric water heater. It's stunning tiny home packed with storage hacks and clever ideas. Unfortunately, the company doesn't mention the price for Coastal Modern. Each model is designed to match the needs and preferences of the homeowners. So the cost depends on the materials, finishes, and appliances included. You can watch the tour of Coastal Modern in the clip down below.

Video thumbnail
