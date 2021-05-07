Co-Welded Ladas Are so Next Level Widebody That Even Russians Track Test Them

More on this:

1 All Parallel Parking Problems Disappear If You Add a Fifth Wheel to Your Car

2 Here’s a Lada Walking on Hind Legs, Because Everything Is Possible in Russia

3 Awesome Automotive Content: How Do You Extract a Lada From a House?

4 Hummer H2 With 13-Inch Wheels Looks Ridiculous, Won't Off-Road Anywhere

5 Garage 54 Builds Russian Tesla Cybertruck Replica With UAZ 469 Underpinnings