Co-Welded Ladas Are so Next Level Widebody That Even Russians Track Test Them

Over time we have certainly seen a few interesting apparitions from the sedulous minds of the good folks behind the Garage 54 channel on YouTube. Things like a fifth-wheel Fiat (for perfect parallel parking), a car walking on hind legs, or a Hummer H2 riding on ridiculously small rims (13 inchers!) are always surprising and useless, but oh so entertaining to watch as they come to life.
Anyone who’s been keeping tabs on the highly popular gearhead channel knows very well they’re addressing a global audience thanks to the professional English dubbing even though most of the time their focus is on the decidedly local Lada cars.
Their latest project is also about a Lada... or two, actually. That’s because they’ve been asked to perform a widebody conversion - something that is insanely popular these days both in the real and virtual worlds. But the dare has a twist: take the two cars and weld them together into a singular... ahem, entity!
Because it’s always easier said than done, the first video we have embedded below shows the actual process of creating this crazy (it’s not one of a kind, as evidenced by the Middle East-dwelling dual Jeeps from the 0:22 mark) contraption. It naturally involves a lot of chopping and welding, but the result is definitely... something.
Once everything is done, from the 6:52 mark we can see the host and a second driver take the widebody Lada out for a spin around the garage premises. It’s then absolutely clear that it not only needs a lot of room to perform even the simplest maneuvers, but it also involves a lot of synchronized driving, because each of them controls half just half of the car!
After we’ve finished laughing it’s time to move to the second video embedded below. This one is even better, unbelievably, because the Lada gets a cool paintjob to make sure it properly stands out in any crowd and then it’s off to the test track.
And, even more incredible, they’re not driving it there and instead use a huge truck platform (but even that one isn’t wide enough) to haul the thing to a closed-off location (an airfield, judging by the little planes taking off in the background).
Once there it’s time for all the obvious shenanigans from the 2:25 mark, which involve just about anything you can imagine, including drift, 180-degree turn, and even donut attempts. And that’s not all, because from the 8:50 mark the whole “gang” comes along for the ride...
