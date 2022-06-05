Clover Is a 24-Foot Tiny Home that Blends Modern Style With Rustic Charm

This tiny home on wheels was designed and built by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a popular builder based out of Columbus, Ohio. MTL has created over the years models that truly stand out. Some of the designs were even featured in shows on HGTV, the DIY Network, and NBC.
Clover is a gorgeous 24-foot (7.3-meter) house based on the company's popular Kokosing model, which was introduced back in 2017. This tiny sits on a custom double-axle trailer, and it's 8.6-ft (2.6 meters) wide.
It might not sound like a lot, but the interior is surprisingly spacious. The team managed to include a lot of luxury features into just 260 sq ft (24 sq meters) of living space. The interior of this tiny home feels incredibly cozy, thanks to the wood elements and modern features.
Open the door, and you're welcomed by an open living space, which includes a full gourmet kitchen, a spacious loft, and MTL's popular social area. To the right is the living room, which is surrounded by windows that let natural light fill up the inside. It has a large couch that can be turned into a king-size bed, providing additional sleeping space for two adults.
A few steps ahead is a beautiful kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has concrete countertops, a big sink, a four-burner cooktop with hood range, a convection oven, a full-size refrigerator, and a washer/dryer combo unit. There are also plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage. And if that's not enough, on the opposite side is a staircase that offers even more space where owners can put away their belongings.
The kitchen also has a light-filled dining area for two. A custom sliding barn door separates the bathroom from the rest of the house. It's compact, but it includes everything one needs. It has a fiberglass shower, a flush toilet, a floating shelf, and a mini-sink.
MTL doesn't offer a price for this tiny home. For the record, Kokosing starts at $79,000, so you can imagine that Clover doesn't come with an exactly "small" price either. But it's important to note that due to the degree of customization, the cost can vary. You have the option of changing the appliances and furnishings, as well as adding different finishes. If you want to live off the grid, you can add a solar power package, but you'll have to pay an extra $20,000.
To get a better idea about how much one of these constructions could cost you, can play around with the Quote Builder, which is available on their site. It allows you to make your own model and get an estimated price for it.
You can take a look at Clover in the clip down below and see what it's all about.
