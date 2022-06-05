autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Open Top Month
Car reviews:
 
Clover Is a 24-Foot Tiny Home that Blends Modern Style With Rustic Charm
Tiny homes on wheels are extremely popular these days. Many seek to live more simply and have more freedom, and these mobile dwellings offer just what they need. Another advantage of owning a small house is that you can personalize it to the last detail and create your ideal getaway. One such tiny is Clover – a custom model that has everything one needs to live comfortably.

Clover Is a 24-Foot Tiny Home that Blends Modern Style With Rustic Charm

Home > News > Coverstory
5 Jun 2022, 20:50 UTC ·
Tiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home CloverTiny home Clover
This tiny home on wheels was designed and built by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a popular builder based out of Columbus, Ohio. MTL has created over the years models that truly stand out. Some of the designs were even featured in shows on HGTV, the DIY Network, and NBC.

Clover is a gorgeous 24-foot (7.3-meter) house based on the company's popular Kokosing model, which was introduced back in 2017. This tiny sits on a custom double-axle trailer, and it's 8.6-ft (2.6 meters) wide.

It might not sound like a lot, but the interior is surprisingly spacious. The team managed to include a lot of luxury features into just 260 sq ft (24 sq meters) of living space. The interior of this tiny home feels incredibly cozy, thanks to the wood elements and modern features.

Open the door, and you're welcomed by an open living space, which includes a full gourmet kitchen, a spacious loft, and MTL's popular social area. To the right is the living room, which is surrounded by windows that let natural light fill up the inside. It has a large couch that can be turned into a king-size bed, providing additional sleeping space for two adults.

Thanks to the clever design solutions used, there's ample storage space in a relatively compact footprint. The social area features several drawers and an under-seating compartment. Plus, there are two bookshelves next that offer even more storage space.

A few steps ahead is a beautiful kitchen equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has concrete countertops, a big sink, a four-burner cooktop with hood range, a convection oven, a full-size refrigerator, and a washer/dryer combo unit. There are also plenty of cupboards and drawers for storage. And if that's not enough, on the opposite side is a staircase that offers even more space where owners can put away their belongings.

The kitchen also has a light-filled dining area for two. A custom sliding barn door separates the bathroom from the rest of the house. It's compact, but it includes everything one needs. It has a fiberglass shower, a flush toilet, a floating shelf, and a mini-sink.

Above the bathroom is the loft, which can be accessed via the staircase with built-in storage. That's where the master bedroom is located. There's enough space for a king-size bed and two small nightstands. This area, just like the rest of the home, is filled with light. You'll see that the stairs also have space for a closet where owners can hang their clothes.

MTL doesn't offer a price for this tiny home. For the record, Kokosing starts at $79,000, so you can imagine that Clover doesn't come with an exactly "small" price either. But it's important to note that due to the degree of customization, the cost can vary. You have the option of changing the appliances and furnishings, as well as adding different finishes. If you want to live off the grid, you can add a solar power package, but you'll have to pay an extra $20,000.

To get a better idea about how much one of these constructions could cost you, can play around with the Quote Builder, which is available on their site. It allows you to make your own model and get an estimated price for it.

You can take a look at Clover in the clip down below and see what it's all about.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

tiny home tiny house mobile home travel Rustic Clover WEEKEND
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories