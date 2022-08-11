Clogworks' New Dark Matter Modular Drone Is Lighter, Can Stay in the Air for 55 Minutes

Clogworks Technologies is based in the U.K. and it specializes in developing high-end, carbon fiber UAS (unmanned aerial systems) for various applications. The manufacturer's latest addition to the fleet is the DMqD Gen 2, its second generation of Dark Matter modular drones.
UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) are increasing in popularity from one year to another, as they are reliable, easy to use, safe, and versatile. More and more industries are in constant search of drones that can stay in the sky for as long as possible while carrying heavy payloads. And Clogworks’ latest generation of Dark Matter aircraft looks promising and ready for a wide variety of applications.
The qD is a slightly less powerful version of the company’s hX Gen 2, with the latter boasting a payload capacity of up to 6 kg (over 13 lb). The qD on the other hand can only carry around 3 kg (6.6 lb), which is still impressive given its size. Both drones feature a modular design and have a similar flight time of almost one hour (over 55 minutes) on a single charge. The aircraft supports battery hot-swapping, meaning you can quickly land the drone, switch the battery and get back to your mission. You can use the UAV with one or two batteries.
Clogworks’ new Dark Matter drone is available in multiple drive train options and you can easily swap its arms for a more powerful drive train that can provide more thrust and redundancy for bigger payloads. The aircraft’s legs can also be configured with buyers having the option to choose between a long leg setup or a short leg one, a fixed landing gear and a tripod-mounted landing system that can assist the drone when it has to deal with more challenging environments such as uneven or moving landing surfaces.
For the Gen2, the drone manufacturer went with a 30 percent lighter airframe and included two GPS modules and 3 IMU (inertial measurement unit) sensors as standard. The standard navigation lighting options have also been improved and the DM Gen 2 is now RTK (real-time kinematic) – ready, allowing it to be extremely accurate and obtain better results when used for photogrammetry and LiDAR missions.
Clogworks’ new addition to its fleet is a next-level drone suitable for survey, inspection applications, and more. There’s no pricing info or a detailed spec sheet for the new Dark Matter drone on the website but Clogworks encourages potential customers to contact the company for more details. Additionally, you can also check out the drone in the video below.
