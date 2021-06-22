Climb Inside the Rivian R1T and Discover Its Clever Interior Design

Rivian’s all-electric truck will finally be released next month, and the company has recently revealed more details about its cabin. At first glance, there’s nothing mind-blowing about it, but once you take a moment and analyze every detail, you’ll be pleasantly surprised about what it has to offer.
It's been three years since the California-based company announced its plans to build America’s first fully electric truck, and it seems it will finally hit the streets in July, ahead of Ford’s F-150 Lightning.
In a recent post on its website’s Stories page, Rivian revealed many new details about the cabin, which is packed full of storage spaces and useful features.
The showcased model is equipped with the Adventure Package and Forest Edge interior, options that are said to be available at launch.
contemporary pickup truck. You won’t be blown away by any eccentric features like a yoke-style steering wheel, yet you won’t be disappointed either because it looks and feels just right.
Since this R1T is an adventure-oriented vehicle, the interior design team focused on durability, but it also made an effort to employ as many environmentally friendly materials as possible. Natural-grained ash wood is used for the dashboard surround and other elements found throughout the cabin, and it’s combined with other stain-resistant surfaces, such as animal-friendly vegan leather seats and a 100% recycled microfiber headliner.
It also comes with quick-drying, lightweight Chilewich floormats that it states can easily be removed, hosed off, and replaced. This fabric is soft yet rugged, and it’s a nice alternative to conventional rubber mats.
In terms of connectivity, the truck features a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, six USB-C ports, a wireless charger, and two power outlets with 12- and 120-volt capacities.
The focus on simplicity is highlighted by the integrated air vents that use air vectoring technology and eight electric motors to regulate the interior temperature.
For the gear you want to have close by, there’s a large, 14x11-inch (35.5x28 cm) space under the center display that provides easy access. Smaller items such as tablets or sunglasses can be placed in storage pullouts located under each front seat. You can also fit up to four 40-ounce (1.2-liter) water bottles in each door’s lower cargo compartment.
Larger items can be stored under the rear seats. The cushion can be lifted, revealing a 33-inch-wide storage bin that spans the width of the center and driver-side rear seats and features detachable dividers as well as rubber mats that can be easily removed and washed.
You will also notice the apparent lack of cup holders, but they are there, just cleverly tucked away into the armrests. Both are retractable, look sturdy, and can hold two water bottles or coffee mugs.
Rolls-Royce integrated an umbrella into its doors, Rivian’s adventure-focused R1T has a 1,000-lumen flashlight incorporated into the driver’s door.
Another cool feature neatly tucked away is a removable weatherproof speaker that you can find in the front of the center console on any Adventure Package-equipped R1T.
The truck comes with a Meridian-developed 1,100W sound system that includes 18 speakers and promises to deliver an engaging, three-dimensional audio experience.
To top it all off, passengers can enjoy the scenery through an all-glass panoramic roof spanning across both rows and provides an unobstructed view.
Overall, the Rivian R1T’s interior is a wonderful example of simple yet innovative design. It offers all the high-tech goodies that you would expect from a modern EV and combines them with plenty of adventure-oriented features that will undoubtedly come in handy.
