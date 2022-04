Cliff Avril's Birthday Gift to Himself Is the New 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4MATIC

Cliff Avril used to play in the National Football League until his neck injury in the 2018 season ended his career as a football defensive for the Seattle Seahawks. Not long after his 36th birthday, Avril, born on April 8, treated himself to a brand-new car as a birthday gift.His new acquisition is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which he got from Banned Auto Group, a private dealership based in Los Angeles, California.Thach Nguyen, investor and owner of the Thach Real Estate Group, shared a short video where he picked up his new Bentley. Parked next to it was also Cliff Avril’s brand-new, black Mercedes. Nguyen gave us a quick look at it, showing his appreciation during the short tour. Avril’s new ride features a blacked-out grille and aftermarket Forgiato wheels in the same shade, as you can see in our gallery. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to check out the luxury sedan’s interior.The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is currently available in only two versions in the U.S. Customers can choose either the S 500, or the S 580.The more powerful version is the S 580 , and it would make more sense for the NFL star to choose this one. The German brand placed a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with a mild-hybrid drive under the hood of the S 580 for 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, delivered to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and thefour-wheel-drive system.The luxury sedan can sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 130 mph (210 kph). The S-Class comes with many amenities to make driving pleasant and comfortable. Cliff Avril will surely appreciate his new car, be it from behind the wheel or from the back seat.