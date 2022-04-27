Cliff Avril's Birthday Gift to Himself Is the New 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class has always been the premium carmaker's flagship sedan. This is why it is a top choice for celebrities or anyone who wants to invest a pretty penny in a car.
Cliff Avril used to play in the National Football League until his neck injury in the 2018 season ended his career as a football defensive for the Seattle Seahawks. Not long after his 36th birthday, Avril, born on April 8, treated himself to a brand-new car as a birthday gift.
His new acquisition is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which he got from Banned Auto Group, a private dealership based in Los Angeles, California.
Thach Nguyen, investor and owner of the Thach Real Estate Group, shared a short video where he picked up his new Bentley. Parked next to it was also Cliff Avril’s brand-new, black Mercedes. Nguyen gave us a quick look at it, showing his appreciation during the short tour. Avril’s new ride features a blacked-out grille and aftermarket Forgiato wheels in the same shade, as you can see in our gallery. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to check out the luxury sedan’s interior.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is currently available in only two versions in the U.S. Customers can choose either the S 500, or the S 580.
The more powerful version is the S 580, and it would make more sense for the NFL star to choose this one. The German brand placed a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with a mild-hybrid drive under the hood of the S 580 for 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, delivered to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC four-wheel-drive system.
The luxury sedan can sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 130 mph (210 kph). The S-Class comes with many amenities to make driving pleasant and comfortable. Cliff Avril will surely appreciate his new car, be it from behind the wheel or from the back seat.
His new acquisition is a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which he got from Banned Auto Group, a private dealership based in Los Angeles, California.
Thach Nguyen, investor and owner of the Thach Real Estate Group, shared a short video where he picked up his new Bentley. Parked next to it was also Cliff Avril’s brand-new, black Mercedes. Nguyen gave us a quick look at it, showing his appreciation during the short tour. Avril’s new ride features a blacked-out grille and aftermarket Forgiato wheels in the same shade, as you can see in our gallery. Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to check out the luxury sedan’s interior.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is currently available in only two versions in the U.S. Customers can choose either the S 500, or the S 580.
The more powerful version is the S 580, and it would make more sense for the NFL star to choose this one. The German brand placed a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with a mild-hybrid drive under the hood of the S 580 for 496 horsepower (503 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, delivered to all wheels via a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and the 4MATIC four-wheel-drive system.
The luxury sedan can sprint from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.4 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 130 mph (210 kph). The S-Class comes with many amenities to make driving pleasant and comfortable. Cliff Avril will surely appreciate his new car, be it from behind the wheel or from the back seat.