Clever Features Turn This Ultra-Compact Tiny Home Into the Perfect Weekender

Meet Derby, an adorable home on wheels that combines a compact, lightweight frame with modern amenities for comfortable living year-round. Don't be fooled by its apparent simplicity. This 15.7-foot tiny home features a few clever tricks that instantly elevate both its functionality and aesthetics.
According to Living Tiny Tasmania, 4.8 meters/15.7 feet is one of the most popular tiny home lengths and one of the most frequent options for ultra-compact mobile living. This small company, run by a wife and husband, is all about comfortable dwelling on wheels, whether it's tiny homes built from scratch, renovated RVs, or converted buses.
It's one of the things that makes this local business stand out among tiny house builders. Apart from that, the brand is associated with custom building and the willingness to meet the particular needs of each customer, including the option of a complete off-grid package.
Living Tiny Tasmania makes homes on wheels designed to comply with THOW regulations in Tasmania. This is why they can only vary in length, as long as the final weight stays under 3.5 tons for homes up to 15.7 feet and 4.5 tons for homes longer than six meters (19.6 feet).
The custom version showcased in the photo gallery displays an interesting interior design with a contemporary vibe and unexpected industrial accents. The owner preferred the look of a natural ply finish instead of a painted interior, which is contrasted by the mate and glossy black elements throughout, starting with the kitchen furniture and continuing with the tiled partial backsplash in both the kitchen and bathroom.
Minimalism works best with a small home like the Derby, yet these bold accents help create a more sophisticated look. The industrial-style decorative shelf by the main door is a nice touch that adds personality without clashing with the other features. The black shower cabin with a fully-mirrored door is another clever feature that packs functionality and also makes Derby look elegant and modern instead of basic and rugged.
We also like how the overhead cupboard row takes up almost the entire wall length, from the kitchen to the bedroom area. It's a great way to maximize storage for both of these areas and also create a cohesive look. Small corner shelves provide additional easy-to-reach storage and are another way to cleverly use the available space without creating clutter. The kitchen also comes with multiple built-in drawers and cabinets under the countertop, all with soft-close fittings.
The biggest and most important one is the spacious locker added to the front – it's great for storing a bicycle or other outdoor gear, and it's lockable. Turning to the side of the home, you'll notice a roll-out awning that comes in handy during the hottest summer days and a very small but highly convenient flip-up bench made of wood. It's the smaller version of an exterior breakfast bar, great for BBQs and outdoor entertainment.
As you can see, the Derby combines some of the features of classic outdoor campers and trailers with the homely comfort and aesthetics of a real house. The bathroom reveals a full-size shower (with an added touch of glam) and a composting toilet (customers can also opt for a conventional one instead). A tiny window keeps the bathroom well-ventilated, and small but thoughtful accents, such as the towel rack, add functionality to this compact room.
The standard kitchens are designed to accommodate a two-burner stove, a fridge, and a microwave or an oven. An on-demand gas hot water system is also included in the standard features. The builder offers various layouts with or without a loft bedroom that can comfortably accommodate at least two people.
The custom-built Derby goes beyond what is expected of a compact house on wheels under 16 feet and its clever upgrades turn it into an ideal weekender for a single owner or a couple.
Derby's length is enough for a one or two-person layout with all the basic kitchen and bathroom appliances, a cozy sleeping/socializing area, and basic storage. Thanks to its lighter weight and compact frame, the Derby is much more easily towed compared to the larger models, is more affordable, and is easier to maintain overall. The environmental footprint is also reduced, while flexibility in terms of location and frequent travel is enhanced.
The queen-sized bed, designed to double as a seating area during the day, comes with lovely views and plenty of natural light, thanks to two large windows. The glass doors also create a sense of greater spaciousness while keeping those inside connected to the outside. On top of that, the Derby boasts several features specifically added to enjoy the outdoors.
A similar layout and interior design can be adapted to bigger lengths. All Living Tiny Tasmania builds include external and internal cladding, fully-insulated walls and ceilings, double-glazed windows and doors, vinyl flooring, and light fixtures.
